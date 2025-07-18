The Substack Bookstore: A Substack First

The discovery engine for indie books the algorithm forgot

Most self-published books vanish. Not because they’re bad books. Because nobody outside the author’s immediate circle ever finds them.

81% of self-published authors sell fewer than 100 copies, ever. The problem isn’t the writing. It’s the visibility, the positioning, and the absence of a community that shows up when it matters.

That’s what we built this for.

What the Substack Bookstore actually is

The Substack Bookstore is a community-driven discovery engine connecting indie authors with readers and with each other, across a combined network of 34,000+ subscribers and followers built in partnership with Kristina God, MBA and The Online Writing Club.

It is not a passive listing service. The authors who get results here are the ones who show up for each other, who time their launches strategically, and who use the tools and visibility that come with a paid subscription to build real momentum, not just hope for it.

Here is the current fiction discovery engine, with dozens of indie books listed for discovery; and

Here is the current non-fiction discovery engine, with non-fictions books across dozens of genres.

We champion the little guys. That means honest advice, real tools, and a community that buys, reviews, and shares each other’s work with genuine intention.

Who This Is For

New authors trying to build momentum

Experienced writers ready to reach more readers

Indie publishers who want to see stronger launches

Anyone who’s tired of shouting into the void and ready to join a movement

Whether you’re weeks from launch or just beginning to write, you’re welcome here.

The Results

In the first six weeks of The Substack Bookstore’s operations, three of our authors became Amazon category bestsellers, thanks to the support of the community and the added visibility the Bookstore provided for their books.

As of July 2026, eleven of our authors have had Number One Amazon Category Bestsellers achieved through Bookstore campaigns. And other authors are growing their sales, even without Bestseller campaigns:

Results from Jo Taylor

What You Get as a Subscriber

Free Subscribers:

Access to regular updates on the latest indie books added to the Bookstore

Access to helpful articles, curated books, and occasional tips

Connection to a community that believes in buying indie

Annual Paying Subscribers:

Joining as an Annual subscriber ($57 per year, rising to $127 on 1 September) gets you into the active discovery engine and the full author toolkit, currently valued at over USD $198:

Your book listed in our active discovery engine with a link to your sales page, plus eligibility for genre roundup features sent to our 34,000+ network.

One promotional Note for one book sent to the full Bookstore network (subject to calendar availability, RRP $47). DM Fleur to book your date.

A search-optimised Indie Author Webpage on stackspublishing.com with up to six links to your books and social accounts (RRP $97).

Free access to the Amazon Description Analyser, an AI-powered tool that scores your description across six dimensions and gives you your single most important fix (RRP $17).

The Indie Author Platform Scorecard, a 12-question diagnostic showing exactly where your author platform is losing visibility (RRP $14).

The Amazon Visibility Checklist, seven quick wins to get your book seen more often on Amazon (RRP $9).

Your Ideal Reader Worksheet, a guided exercise to get precise about who your book is actually for (RRP $14).

Access to our paying subscriber community chat, where Kristina and Fleur answer questions directly.

A serious boost for authors who are ready to invest in real results. Check out all the paying subscriber perks on our Perks Page.

Featured Spotlight Tier ($197 per year, rising to $297 on 1 September)

Everything in the annual plan, plus

Top placement in bookshelf pages, with an image of your book cover and an extended blurb

Featured Spotlight promotion - one long form post and one note about your book sent out to 34k+ Bookstore network (RRP $99)

From 1 September 2026, a 30-minute live Substack Go-Live session with Fleur, promoting your book to the full Bookstore audience with real conversation, not a scripted shoutout (RRP $197, subject to calendar availability).

The full 65-point Amazon Optimisation Checklist covering every element of your Amazon page from categories to A+ Content (RRP $47).

The Book Cover Design Brief Generator, a structured tool that gives your designer exactly what they need before they open a file (RRP $37).

The Ultimate Guide to Getting ARC Reviews, available in both fiction and non-fiction editions (RRP $37 each).

Plus six more author visibility tools launching between September and December 2026, included as they land.

For authors ready to make waves - not just dip a toe. Over US$345 in author value. Check out the full range of perks here.

Check out the bookstore listings here:

Fiction Listings

Non-fiction books

Why I Built This

I’m Fleur Hull: Amazon bestselling author, marketing strategist, and founder of Stacks Publishing. I’ve helped authors across five countries achieve Amazon category bestseller rankings with no advertising spend, starting from zero.

The Bookstore was built from frustration with watching genuinely good books disappear, and from a conviction that the right community, with the right tools and the right timing, changes outcomes for indie authors. A year in, with 3,200+ subscribers, 270+ books listed, and authors hitting bestseller rankings they wouldn’t have reached alone, I believe that more than when I started.

Come be part of it.

Fleur Hull, picture provided by Author

This space was born from frustration - with watching great books sink unnoticed - and hope, that if we gathered the right people and resources, we could change that.

The Bookstore is about intentional community, strategic visibility, and steady, real results.

The Partnership with Kristina God and The Online Writing Club

Since August 2025, The Substack Bookstore has operated in partnership with Kristina God, MBA, founder of The Online Writing Club, a top-20 Education Substack reaching writers across Substack, Medium, freelancing, and book publishing.

That partnership means your listing, your launch, and your promotional Notes sit inside a combined network of 34,000+ readers and writers. For authors, that’s the difference between a quiet listing and one that reaches an audience large enough to move the needle.

Imagine This

Your book launches.

Dozens of authors in this community buy, share, and review it.

You make sales.

You get seen.

You feel supported: because you are.

That’s the world we’re building here.

Come be part of it.

Subscribe now and never launch alone again.

Together, we rise.

Part of The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem

This Substack is part of The Substack Bookstore ecosystem — Substack’s most trusted hub for indie authors.

Together, our publications support every step of your author journey:

The Online Writing Club – A newsletter which helps writers start, grow, monetize and market their writing and newsletter online, created by global top #20 Education Substack Bestseller and mompreneur Kristina God. Her newsletter covers Substack, freelancing, Medium blogging, and book publishing - the motto: get paid to be you!

Beyond Hourly - Your expertise is worth more than your hourly rate. I built a $2M+ career from words — five books, 25+ years, one ruthlessly practical marketing brain. Every week I share what actually works for experts and authors who want to build authority and income.

Free Books First – Readers get early access to free and discounted indie books before they hit the charts. Authors get access to 2k+ readers to request Beta and ARC reviews.

Editorial Reviews – Connect with vetted reviewers and earn powerful blurbs to boost your book’s credibility and conversions.

Every publication in The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem exists to help indie authors get seen, sell more books, and build lasting visibility.

Work with Fleur

If you’re ready to take your author journey further, I’d love to help. Whether you need clarity on your publishing path, hands-on book marketing support, or guidance to grow your author platform, you don’t have to do it alone. Explore my author services below and start building your platform with purpose, clarity, and confidence. All of my services are listed on my Stacks Publishing website Author Services Page.

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Disclaimer

This content is for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered business, financial, or strategic advice.

There are no guarantees of growth, revenue, or results. What I share is meant to spark ideas and community, not promise outcomes.