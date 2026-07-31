Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Bookstore
Writing Community
Substack for Authors Bootcamp
Archive
Perks
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Authors, sell your books 📚 on Substack w/ Fleur Hull
A recording from Fleur Hull and Kristina God, MBA's live video
Jul 31
•
Fleur Hull
and
Kristina God, MBA
12
6
6
56:56
Happy First Birthday to The Substack Bookstore
Fleur Hull and Kristina God went live on 21 July to celebrate one year of The Substack Bookstore and to announce a special Bootcamp for Authors on…
Jul 28
•
Fleur Hull
and
Kristina God, MBA
33
10
6
58:40
Your Substack Has Subscribers. So Why Isn't It Selling Books?
Having a newsletter and having a reader pipeline are two different things. Here's the gap most authors don't know they have.
Jul 26
•
Fleur Hull
43
16
11
81% of Indie Authors Sell Fewer Than 100 Copies. Here’s the Part Nobody Tells You Why
A 3-day live Bootcamp on the Substack system that closes the discoverability gap traditional publishing leaves wide open
Jul 23
•
Fleur Hull
and
Kristina God, MBA
21
7
7
Indie Fiction Books Worth Reading: The Substack Bookstore Active Fiction Catalogue
From cozy mysteries to romantasy, literary fiction to sci-fi: discover independent authors who deserve your next read.
Jul 20
•
Fleur Hull
35
7
14
Indie Non-Fiction Books Worth Reading: The Substack Bookstore Active Catalogue
Discover indie non-fiction authors who deserve more readers. Buy, read, review and help these writers get discovered.
Jul 20
•
Fleur Hull
22
6
9
Why "Please Leave a Review" Doesn't Work (And What to Do Instead)
The twenty-minute fix that removes the friction between a reader's good intentions and your Amazon review count
Jul 10
•
Fleur Hull
64
19
9
Want to go live with me on Substack to promote your book?
A new Featured Spotlight benefit, launching when the price goes up on 1 September. Lock in now and get it included.
Jul 1
•
Fleur Hull
21
19
3
June 2026
Personal Development, Self-Help & Motivational Indie Books
Practical guidance, hard-won wisdom, from indie authors building their readership in The Substack Bookstore
Jun 29
•
Fleur Hull
23
1
4
Fantasy for Readers Who Believe Something Exists Beyond What They Can See
Five indie fantasy novels that explore faith, light, and the battle between worlds: for readers who find that territory genuinely compelling.
Jun 16
•
Fleur Hull
24
6
The Indie Books That Help You Write, Publish and Find Your Voice
Handpicked indie titles for writers who are serious about their craft and their story
Jun 5
•
Fleur Hull
21
5
4
May 2026
Five Novels for Women Who Are Ready to Begin Again
From reinvention to reckoning — independent women’s fiction that sees you clearly
May 17
•
Fleur Hull
30
11
6
© 2026 Fleur Hull
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts