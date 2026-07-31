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Authors, sell your books 📚 on Substack w/ Fleur Hull
A recording from Fleur Hull and Kristina God, MBA's live video
  Fleur Hull and Kristina God, MBA
56:56
Happy First Birthday to The Substack Bookstore
Fleur Hull and Kristina God went live on 21 July to celebrate one year of The Substack Bookstore and to announce a special Bootcamp for Authors on…
  Fleur Hull and Kristina God, MBA
58:40
Your Substack Has Subscribers. So Why Isn't It Selling Books?
Having a newsletter and having a reader pipeline are two different things. Here's the gap most authors don't know they have.
  Fleur Hull
81% of Indie Authors Sell Fewer Than 100 Copies. Here’s the Part Nobody Tells You Why
A 3-day live Bootcamp on the Substack system that closes the discoverability gap traditional publishing leaves wide open
  Fleur Hull and Kristina God, MBA
Indie Fiction Books Worth Reading: The Substack Bookstore Active Fiction Catalogue
From cozy mysteries to romantasy, literary fiction to sci-fi: discover independent authors who deserve your next read.
  Fleur Hull
Indie Non-Fiction Books Worth Reading: The Substack Bookstore Active Catalogue
Discover indie non-fiction authors who deserve more readers. Buy, read, review and help these writers get discovered.
  Fleur Hull
Why "Please Leave a Review" Doesn't Work (And What to Do Instead)
The twenty-minute fix that removes the friction between a reader's good intentions and your Amazon review count
  Fleur Hull
Want to go live with me on Substack to promote your book?
A new Featured Spotlight benefit, launching when the price goes up on 1 September. Lock in now and get it included.
  Fleur Hull

June 2026

May 2026

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