The Substack Bookstore

The Substack Bookstore

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Mark Armstrong's avatar
Mark Armstrong
Sep 26, 2025

I appreciate the reminder-- glad to know you're out there! 👍😊

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1 reply by Fleur Hull
Strung Out on Plenitudes's avatar
Strung Out on Plenitudes
Sep 28, 2025

Great service! I have email notifications turned off. Would you mind linking me to the submission form?

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1 reply by Fleur Hull
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