I get this question a lot: what exactly is The Substack Bookstore?

At its heart, it’s very simple. The Bookstore is a place on Substack where indie authors can list their books with a direct link to the sales page. That means more visibility, more clicks, and more chances for sales. We’ve built out full fiction and non-fiction shelves, with hundreds of indie books in each, so readers can browse by genre, discover new authors, and support indie books they might never have found otherwise.

To date, 100% of visitors to the Bookstore pages click on at least one link:

The Substack Bookstore goes beyond just a catalogue.

The Bookstore is a community. Paying and Bestseller Tier members can add their books using the link in their welcome emails, and they get promotional boosts like featured posts, extended blurbs, and campaign support. Every listing is a step toward building something bigger: a network where no author has to launch alone.

Subscribe to add your book

I started The Substack Bookstore in July 2025, realising there was a gap on Substack for indie authors trying to get more visibility and sales for their books. A few weeks later, when Kristina God and I decided to collaborate, we brought together two powerful communities: mine here at The Bookstore and hers at the Online Writing Club, with over 15,000 writers and readers. That means paying subscribers get access to shared wisdom, extra reach, and the kind of collective momentum that turns a lonely Amazon link into a bestseller push.

And the results came quickly: within the first six weeks of opening the Bookstore, three authors became Amazon category bestsellers thanks to the visibility and support of this community.

And one of our authors, Jo Taylor, has had over 1.5 million page reads of her novel since launching on the Substack Bookstore:

So if you’ve ever felt like your book launch was just shouting into the void, or if you want to be part of a movement where authors lift each other up, that’s what The Substack Bookstore is all about.

Come see for yourself:

More About The Bookstore

Active Non-Fiction Catalogue

Active Fiction Catalogue

To your book’s success,

Fleur and Kristina

Part of The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem

This newsletter is part of The Substack Bookstore ecosystem — Substack’s most trusted hub for indie authors.

Together, our publications support every step of your author journey:

The Substack Bookstore – The heart of our ecosystem. List your books and get increased visibility with our subscriber base of 3.6k+ authors and readers. Discover and support independent authors, and see how every Featured Spotlight Tier author campaign reached Amazon category bestseller status since the Bookstore launched.

The Online Writing Club – A newsletter which helps writers start, grow, monetize and market their writing and newsletter online, created by global top #20 Education Substack Bestseller and mompreneur Kristina God. Her newsletter covers Substack, freelancing, Medium blogging, and book publishing - the motto: get paid to be you!

Beyond Hourly - Your expertise is worth more than your hourly rate. I built a $2M+ career from words — five books, 25+ years, one ruthlessly practical marketing brain. Every week I share what actually works for experts and authors who want to build authority and income.

Free Books First – Readers get early access to free and discounted indie books before they hit the charts. Authors get access to 2k+ readers to request Beta and ARC reviews.

Editorial Reviews – Connect with vetted reviewers and earn powerful blurbs to boost your book’s credibility and conversions.

Every publication in The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem exists to help indie authors get seen, sell more books, and build lasting visibility.

Work with Fleur

If you’re ready to take your author journey further, I’d love to help. Whether you need clarity on your publishing path, hands-on book marketing support, or guidance to grow your author platform, you don’t have to do it alone. Explore my author services on my Stacks Publishing website Author Services Page.

Here’s how I can help: