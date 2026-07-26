The Substack Bookstore

The Substack Bookstore

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Nissa Harlow's avatar
Nissa Harlow
6d

I've had an uptick in print sales since starting on Substack, and since posting on Substack is really the only marketing I've done recently, I'm guessing that's where the sales are coming from. But... it's all been accidental. I need to make some more deliberate choices.

I have noticed that most of my Notes are going to strangers, and the Notes that really take off aren't the ones pushing my books; those sometimes don't get any engagement at all.

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7 replies by Fleur Hull and others
Marcello Iori's avatar
Marcello Iori
6d

Brilliant. Every writer should read this!

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1 reply by Fleur Hull
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