The Indie Books That Help You Write, Publish and Find Your Voice
Handpicked indie titles for writers who are serious about their craft and their story
The biggest lie in publishing is that writing a book requires perfect conditions, unlimited time, and a level of expertise you have not quite reached yet.
The authors in this collection disagree. Between them they have written books on journalling through grief, crushing perfectionism, turning expertise into a published manuscript in six months, and walking away from the wrong projects to make room for the right ones. None of them waited until they felt ready. Neither should you.
Every book featured in this collection belongs to an active paying subscriber of the Substack Bookstore. Paid listings are how we keep the catalogue curated, the community supported, and the reader experience worth coming back to. If you are an author, a paid annual listing makes you eligible for features like this one, putting your book in front of 3,000+ readers who are already looking for exactly what you have written. Annual listings start from US $57.
The algorithm was never going to find these books for you. Subscribe free to read, or list your book with 3,000+ readers who are ready to discover it.
Featured Listing - Founding Member
Writing and Publishing
Discover Your Genuine Self Through the Art of Journalling - Almost Dr.Karen Chambre
Understanding your authentic self is a journey that unfolds across different life stages, each offering unique insights into who you are. Reflect on your earliest memories from childhood - what brought you joy, whom you naturally gravitated toward, and what dreams sparked your imagination. Consider how these early experiences shaped your personality and values. Think about your teenage years, when you began forming your identity, challenging boundaries, and discovering what truly mattered to you.
Self-Editing Essentials for Fiction: Polishing Plot, Characters, Scene and Prose - Katie Chambers
You’ve finished your novel; now make it the strongest version it can be. Drawing on her experience as a professional book editor and former teacher, Katie Chambers guides writers through four focused editing passes and 29 practical topics to strengthen story, characters, scenes, prose, and technical details before submission or publication.
Self-Editing Essentials for Nonfiction: Revising Content, Organization, and Writing – Katie Chambers
Great ideas deserve great execution. This practical guide helps expertise-driven nonfiction authors refine their manuscripts through four structured editing passes and 21 targeted topics, providing a proven system to create clear, engaging, reader-focused books.
Annual Paid Listings
Self-Reflection / Journaling
Crying + Trying: A Gratitude Journal for Anyone Figuring Life Out After Loss, Change, or Total Chaos - Kimberlee Murray
A 12-week guided journal for people moving through grief, burnout, or upheaval. Honest prompts help you embrace gratitude without glossing over pain.
Writing & Publishing
Ready to Publish - Write Easy (Dr Jennifer Jones)
This book shows you how to turn your partial draft or existing course material into a book quickly and easily – without letting the writing turn your life upside down.
There's a Book in Every Expert (that's you!) - Write Easy (Dr Jennifer Jones)
This book walks you through the process of writing and editing your expert book in only six months. It really is possible to get your book into your readers hands quickly, without letting the writing take over your life!
Purposeful Pen – Susie Winfield
Thirty-one daily prompts to uncover the “why” that fuels your writing life.
Fearless Writing – Susie Winfield
Crush perfectionism and write with unshakeable confidence—even when critics loom large.
Queen of Quitting – Susie Winfield
Shows how walking away from the wrong projects frees you to create the work that really matters.
The algorithm was never going to find these books for you. Subscribe free to read, or list your book with 3,000+ readers who are ready to discover it.
Part of The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem
This newsletter is part of The Substack Bookstore ecosystem — Substack’s most trusted hub for indie authors.
Together, our publications support every step of your author journey:
The Substack Bookstore – The heart of our ecosystem. List your books and get increased visibility with our subscriber base of 3.3k+ authors and readers. Discover and support independent authors, and see how every Featured Spotlight Tier author campaign reached Amazon category bestseller status since the Bookstore launched.
The Online Writing Club – A newsletter which helps writers start, grow, monetize and market their writing and newsletter online, created by global top #20 Education Substack Bestseller and mompreneur Kristina God. Her newsletter covers Substack, freelancing, Medium blogging, and book publishing - the motto: get paid to be you!
Beyond Hourly - Your expertise is worth more than your hourly rate. I built a $2M+ career from words — five books, 25+ years, one ruthlessly practical marketing brain. Every week I share what actually works for experts and authors who want to build authority and income.
Free Books First – Readers get early access to free and discounted indie books before they hit the charts. Authors get access to 2k+ readers to request Beta and ARC reviews.
Editorial Reviews – Connect with vetted reviewers and earn powerful blurbs to boost your book’s credibility and conversions.
Every publication in The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem exists to help indie authors get seen, sell more books, and build lasting visibility.
Work with Fleur
If you’re ready to take your author journey further, I’d love to help. Whether you need clarity on your publishing path, hands-on book marketing support, or guidance to grow your author platform, you don’t have to do it alone. Explore my author services on my Stacks Publishing website Author Services Page.
Can people actually buy the books that you are listing? If so, how do I, as the author, get paid?