The biggest lie in publishing is that writing a book requires perfect conditions, unlimited time, and a level of expertise you have not quite reached yet.

The authors in this collection disagree. Between them they have written books on journalling through grief, crushing perfectionism, turning expertise into a published manuscript in six months, and walking away from the wrong projects to make room for the right ones. None of them waited until they felt ready. Neither should you.

Every book featured in this collection belongs to an active paying subscriber of the Substack Bookstore. Paid listings are how we keep the catalogue curated, the community supported, and the reader experience worth coming back to. If you are an author, a paid annual listing makes you eligible for features like this one, putting your book in front of 3,000+ readers who are already looking for exactly what you have written. Annual listings start from US $57.

Featured Listing - Founding Member

Writing and Publishing

Discover Your Genuine Self Through the Art of Journalling - Almost Dr.Karen Chambre Understanding your authentic self is a journey that unfolds across different life stages, each offering unique insights into who you are. Reflect on your earliest memories from childhood - what brought you joy, whom you naturally gravitated toward, and what dreams sparked your imagination. Consider how these early experiences shaped your personality and values. Think about your teenage years, when you began forming your identity, challenging boundaries, and discovering what truly mattered to you.

Image created by Fleur Hull

Self-Editing Essentials for Fiction: Polishing Plot, Characters, Scene and Prose - Katie Chambers

You’ve finished your novel; now make it the strongest version it can be. Drawing on her experience as a professional book editor and former teacher, Katie Chambers guides writers through four focused editing passes and 29 practical topics to strengthen story, characters, scenes, prose, and technical details before submission or publication.

Self-Editing Essentials for Nonfiction: Revising Content, Organization, and Writing – Katie Chambers

Great ideas deserve great execution. This practical guide helps expertise-driven nonfiction authors refine their manuscripts through four structured editing passes and 21 targeted topics, providing a proven system to create clear, engaging, reader-focused books.

Annual Paid Listings

Self-Reflection / Journaling

Writing & Publishing

Part of The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem

This newsletter is part of The Substack Bookstore ecosystem — Substack’s most trusted hub for indie authors.

Together, our publications support every step of your author journey:

The Substack Bookstore – The heart of our ecosystem. List your books and get increased visibility with our subscriber base of 3.3k+ authors and readers. Discover and support independent authors, and see how every Featured Spotlight Tier author campaign reached Amazon category bestseller status since the Bookstore launched.

The Online Writing Club – A newsletter which helps writers start, grow, monetize and market their writing and newsletter online, created by global top #20 Education Substack Bestseller and mompreneur Kristina God. Her newsletter covers Substack, freelancing, Medium blogging, and book publishing - the motto: get paid to be you!

Beyond Hourly - Your expertise is worth more than your hourly rate. I built a $2M+ career from words — five books, 25+ years, one ruthlessly practical marketing brain. Every week I share what actually works for experts and authors who want to build authority and income.

Free Books First – Readers get early access to free and discounted indie books before they hit the charts. Authors get access to 2k+ readers to request Beta and ARC reviews.

Editorial Reviews – Connect with vetted reviewers and earn powerful blurbs to boost your book’s credibility and conversions.

Every publication in The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem exists to help indie authors get seen, sell more books, and build lasting visibility.

Work with Fleur

If you’re ready to take your author journey further, I’d love to help. Whether you need clarity on your publishing path, hands-on book marketing support, or guidance to grow your author platform, you don’t have to do it alone. Explore my author services on my Stacks Publishing website Author Services Page.