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Roger Cottrell's avatar
Roger Cottrell
Jul 16

Hi Fleur.

The last time we looked the publication of VALLEY OF DEATH, the first part of the CURSED ALBION TRILOGY was "pending" and as soon as I have a link I will send it to you.

I'll also send a copy of Clifford Thurlow's review plus an interview that Mubin did of me for our own YouTube channel that doesn't have your reach.

The ISBN is 978-1-291-65053-2

I'm definitely up for being interviewed and promoted through your initiative and can send the money TODAY if you provide a link. However, please wait until I KNOW that the book is published and you have the materials I mentioned to arrange an interview at your end.

Many thanks.

Roger Cottrell, PhD

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1 reply by Fleur Hull
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RoderickE
Jul 9

over 50 published books on all sorts of genre. No AI. Human content only. roderickE.com

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