I've got a new Featured Spotlight benefit, and I think it's the best one yet.

Starting 1 September 2026, every Featured Spotlight tier subscriber gets something we’ve never offered before: a live, 30-minute Substack Go-Live with me, just the two of us, promoting your book to the Bookstore’s 3,100+ subscribers and our wider network of 24k+ followers, valued at $197+.

An actual conversation about your book, your story, and why readers should pick it up, live, in front of an audience that’s already shown up to discover indie authors.

Here’s the part that matters for you right now: Featured Spotlight is currently priced at US$197 a year as we re-launch the Bookstore after a break earlier this year. On 1 September, it goes back up to US$297. If you’re already Featured Spotlight (and remain at that tier at the time of your go-live), or you upgrade or renew before that date, this benefit is yours for the year, locked in at the lower price.

Lock in Your Upgrade Now

How it works

Upgrade or renew at Featured Spotlight tier (US$197/year) before 1 September 2026. After that date, the price returns to US$297. Check the promo calendar (dates only available from 1 September) and DM me your preferred date, subject to availability, along with which book you’d like to promote. We lock in your date, and I’ll send you a calendar invitation to lock the time in. Send me your manuscript so I can actually read your book before we go live. Please allow 2-3 weeks for this; I want to talk about your book like I’ve read it, because I will have. I draft your Featured Post and Note for your approval before anything goes live. Your Featured Post and Note go live, either the same day as our session or on a different date if you’d prefer, subject to availability. We go live at your scheduled time, promoting your book to the Bookstore’s 3,100+ potential audience.

Full terms for this benefit are set out in our Substack Subscription Terms and Conditions.

Bonus social media content

Once we’ve gone live, Substack automatically generates clips from the session: short, shareable snippets you can download and post straight to your own Substack, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, or wherever you’re building your author presence. It’s a free piece of content creation on top of the Go-Live itself: no editing software, no extra effort, just genuine footage of us talking about your book to use, however it suits your platform.

I’ll be doing the same on my end, sharing clips across my own social media, so your book gets a second wave of visibility beyond the live session and the Bookstore audience itself.

And the Go-Live is on top of everything Featured Spotlight already gets you

This new benefit doesn’t replace anything. It stacks on top of a tier that was already doing a lot of heavy lifting. Here’s the full picture of what you’re locking in at the current price:

Top placement on the bookshelf, with your book cover front and centre

A dedicated Substack article (post and Note) sent to the Bookstore’s 3,300+ subscribers and our wider 24k+ follower network

The Book Cover Design Brief Generator, so your next cover brief actually gives your designer what they need

The full 65-point Amazon Optimisation Checklist

The Ultimate Guide to Getting ARC Reviews, both Fiction and Non-Fiction editions

A search-optimised Indie Author Webpage with up to six links to your books and socials

The Indie Author Platform Scorecard

Free access to the Amazon Description Analyser

The Amazon Visibility Checklist

Your Ideal Reader Worksheet

Plus six more author visibility tools landing between September and December, included as they launch, no extra cost.

Stack it all up and you’re looking at well over US$600 in tools and access, on a subscription currently priced at US$197 a year. The Go-Live is the newest addition, not the whole offer.

This could be you - Gary Coulton with his Amazon bestselling memoir, and Fleur Hull, Founder of The Substack Bookstore (image created with AI to simulate an actual go-live)

For best results

If you want to get the most out of your Go-Live, here’s what I’d recommend:

Time it with your hard launch date. A live session that lands on or near your actual launch day primes your Amazon sales page right when the algorithm is paying closest attention to early momentum. This perk is most powerful when it’s part of a real launch strategy, not an afterthought.

Price your ebook at 99c for the launch window. This is the single most effective lever for maximising conversions during a promotional push, and it’s often the difference between a good day and an actual Amazon category bestseller ranking.

Plan well ahead, and post me a paperback or hardback copy of your book. I want a real, physical copy (author’s copy or ARC) in hand to talk about on our Go-Live, not just a digital file I’m scrolling through on screen. I’ll send you my postal address once your date is locked in. Please allow 3 weeks for delivery from within Australia (I know, AusPost is unpredictable), and up to 6 weeks for international authors, so build that into your launch timeline now, not the week before.

Why I’m doing this

This year has been the hardest of my life. The Bookstore went quiet for a few months while I cared for my mum, and again after she passed in April. Coming back to this community, and watching authors here keep showing up for each other while I was away, reminded me why I built this in the first place.

I don’t have a marketing budget to compete with the big publishers. What I have is time, attention, and a genuine willingness to read your book and talk about it like I mean it. That’s what this is. Not a templated shoutout. An actual conversation, live, about your work.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading to Featured Spotlight, or you’re already there and wondering whether to renew, this is the moment. Lock in the current price before 1 September, and let’s plan your launch together.

Questions about how this works for your specific launch timeline? DM me, I’m happy to talk it through before you commit to a date.