If you’ve ever tried to find a genuinely good book for a teenager, you’ll know the particular frustration of standing in a bookshop staring at a wall of titles that all seem to blur into one. The same familiar names, the same franchise covers, the same dozen books the algorithm keeps surfacing everywhere.

The YA fiction in The Substack Bookstore comes from a different place entirely.

These are indie authors, which means nobody told them what was commercial enough or safe enough or marketable enough to bother writing. They wrote the books that were in them, published them independently, and are now finding their readers one by one, mostly through word of mouth and communities like this one.

What’s in this collection covers more ground than most bookshop YA sections manage. There’s a girl in a red hoodie slipping through a door between worlds in a story that’s part fairy tale and part fierce, funny commentary on the stories we’re handed about ourselves. There’s a group of time-travelling witches protecting the persecuted across centuries, with a clean adventure arc perfect for readers who aren’t ready for adult fantasy but have long outgrown middle grade. There’s a literary speculative novel about a young woman whose memories are loosening their grip in a recovering republic, for the teenager who wants their fiction to make them think as well as feel. And there’s a historical coming-of-age story set in 1963 Indianapolis, about a girl who has to grow up faster than anyone should, which is the kind of book that stays with a reader for years.

None of these will be on the front table at your local bookshop. That’s exactly why I’m putting them here.

The most powerful thing you can do is also the simplest. Find a book that sounds like a young adult in your life. Buy it and encourage them to read it. Get them to leave an honest review if it earns one.

Those three actions cost almost nothing. For an indie author, they change everything.

And if you want your book to be part of The Substack Bookstore’s indie discovery engine, subscribe to one of our paid tiers.

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Featured Listing

Young Adult

The Thin Door – Rhoda Weber Mack

In a world that is both madly wrong and perfectly NORML, the kid in the red hoodie rides a beater bike through the unplanned ride of her life. Slipping through the Thin Door, she enters a world where wolves have swallowed the grandmothers, and she is on her own to find her way home.

NORML is everything that leaks into your head from the daily opinion, and sits there like a fact. NORML is the story everybody has about you, which is Not Only Real, Mostly Lies.

So when Ramie Wirth says, “I will not swallow their story like a happy pill. I will not be a NORML,” she is in for a wild ride, in two competing, intertwined stories.

Here in the ordinary world, in an ordinary city, sophomore Ramie just wants a better story for her life than the impossible one she was born into. But her decision to slip out of her ordinary life leads to consequence and danger, and what she doesn’t know is that she is on the oldest journey on earth. What she doesn’t guess is that there are unexpected allies and hidden secrets waiting for her attention. What she discovers is that finding her own best life means opening an unexpected and terrifying door.

Image created by Fleur Hull

YA Fantasy

Broken Bonds - SD Spencer

“This place is everytime. Or between times, whichever is easier for you to grasp.” This is how Wanda is introduced to the Circle, a group of time-travelling witches, chosen to protect the persecuted across the ages. Coming from a place where witches are mercilessly hunted, she emerges as the next leader of the Circle. She must master her newfound powers to lead her newfound family in their fight against a ruthless witch hunter.

Will they defy the dark enemy that seeks to destroy them? And what consequences will they have to face? Expect unlikely heroes, found family, time-travel and witchcraft and meet a reimagined actual historical witch hunter in this clean YA fantasy with a touch of dystopia.

Priority Listings

Young Adult Fiction

Emmie of Indianapolis: The Story of an American Girl - Kay Castaneda In 1963, a young teenage girl moves with her mother and sisters from the suburbs to the downtown of a Midwestern city after her parents get a divorce. Emmie, a naïve, curious and intelligent girl, wants the security of her suburban life but has always dreamed of adventure in faraway places. She must take risks, meet new people and become independent. The change is difficult for all because of her mother’s alcoholism and lack of a steady income. When Emmie’s mother takes a job, she cares for her sisters at night. In her new neighborhood, Emmie meets people from different cultures who are both good and evil. She defends her sisters and herself each day by confronting the evil, thus awakening her courage and inner strength. But she never gives up.

Young Adult Speculative Fiction

Intrinsic: A Novel - France Pinzon • literary speck In a recovering republic, Anne Reynes returns home from isolation only to feel her memories loosening their grip—and the past clawing its way back. As buried histories surface and power shifts in unsettling ways, Anne must untangle truth from illusion before she loses herself entirely. A literary YA speculative novel that blends mystery, memory, and the quiet terror of realising you may not be who you thought you were. Perfect for readers who love introspective heroines, political undercurrents, and slow-burning revelations.

Part of The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem

This newsletter is part of The Substack Bookstore ecosystem — Substack’s most trusted hub for indie authors.

Together, our publications support every step of your author journey:

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Beyond Hourly - Your expertise is worth more than your hourly rate. I built a $2M+ career from words — five books, 25+ years, one ruthlessly practical marketing brain. Every week I share what actually works for experts and authors who want to build authority and income.

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Every publication in The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem exists to help indie authors get seen, sell more books, and build lasting visibility.

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