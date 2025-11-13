The Substack Bookstore

The Substack Bookstore

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Alison Tade's avatar
Alison Tade
Jan 6

Ohhhh

You're doing well

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1 reply by Fleur Hull
Paul Cobbin's avatar
Paul Cobbin
Nov 13, 2025

Launching a book through the Substack BookStore is truely Fleurific. Thankyou for helping to make my Debut book a success.

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3 replies by Fleur Hull and others
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