It started back in July 2025 with a simple idea: what if indie authors helped each other rise?

No noisy ads. No algorithms. Just writers and readers showing up for one another: buying books, sharing links, and celebrating every milestone along the way.

Today, that idea has grown into a genuine movement. Inside The Substack Bookstore, dozens of authors have found not just their readers, but their confidence; and, increasingly, that little orange #1 Amazon Bestseller flag beside their names.

Here are the authors who reached the top of their Amazon categories thanks to the power of community.

1. Gunnar Habitz

Busy Book Builder

July 30 2025

Gunnar Habitz was our first number one category bestseller, and what an exciting milestone it was for the Bookstore that was only a few weeks old at that point.

From inspiration to international bestseller — Gunnar’s journey reminds us that one book really can start it all.

2. Sarah Tinney

August 25, 2025

A children’s story filled with heart and history, Jack’s Train Day became an instant fan favourite, and proof that even small stories can make a big impact when shared through community.

3. Gary Coulton

The Positive Echo

September 11, 2025

Gary Coulton’s powerful memoir about neurodiversity and resilience continues to find new readers month after month, showing that success isn’t just about launch day, it’s about longevity and connection.

4. Saddletramp1956

October 3, 2025

Another indie success story powered by mutual support: proof that genre fiction and heartfelt storytelling both have a home here.

5. Paul Cobbin

Decode Your Diagnosis

October 24, 2025

From a life-changing concept to global bestseller, Paul’s success shows how powerful it can be when an author connects deeply with their readers’ needs, and when the community rallies behind them.

6. Latimer Redlance (Obsidian Blackbird)

Gutter to the Stars

6 December 2025

Latimer Redlance (Obsidian Blackbird.) hit Number One on US Amazon eBooks in the Punk Rock Biographies category, outselling luminaries such as Nick Cave and Dave Grohl for three days straight on release. He also hit Number One on Amazon US in the “History of Australia and New Zealand” and Number Two in “Historical Canadian Biographies.”

7. Jennifer Hacker

From Gutted to Glorious

10 December 2025

Jennifer Hacker ran a sensational campaign and got her book to Number One Bestseller on Amazon across SIX categories!

8. Brad Pickering

29 November 2025

9. Albert Cory

June 2026

10. Jennifer Silva Redmond

June 2026

11. Peter S. Bergeron

July 2026

12. Dr Sam Illingworth

July 2026

More than just Bestsellers

Not only are our Featured Spotlight Tier authors winning with Number Ones, their visibility in The Substack Bookstore is translating into real sales increases, as evidenced by Jo Taylor.

The Bigger Picture

Each of these authors represents a different genre, story, and journey, but they share one common thread: they didn’t do it alone.

At The Substack Bookstore, authors celebrate each other’s wins, share what works, and lift each other higher. Every purchase, repost, review and kind word fuels the next indie success story.

And if you’re an author wondering whether your book could be next? The answer is yes.

Your story deserves readers.

And your launch deserves a community that believes in you.

List your book, support your peers, and maybe, just maybe, see your name beside that little orange #1 too.

Part of The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem

This newsletter is part of The Substack Bookstore ecosystem — one of Substack’s most established indie author communities.

Together, our publications support every step of your author journey:

The Online Writing Club – A newsletter which helps writers start, grow, monetize and market their writing and newsletter online, created by global top #20 Education Substack Bestseller and mompreneur Kristina God. Her newsletter covers Substack, freelancing, Medium blogging, and book publishing - the motto: get paid to be you!

Beyond Hourly - Your expertise is worth more than your hourly rate. I built a $2M+ career from words — five books, 25+ years, one ruthlessly practical marketing brain. Every week I share what actually works for experts and authors who want to build authority and income.

Free Books First – Readers get early access to free and discounted indie books before they hit the charts. Authors get access to 2k+ readers to request Beta and ARC reviews.

Editorial Reviews – Connect with vetted reviewers and earn powerful blurbs to boost your book’s credibility and conversions.

Every publication in The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem exists to help indie authors get seen, sell more books, and build lasting visibility.