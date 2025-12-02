The Substack Bookstore

The Substack Bookstore

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Jo Taylor's avatar
Jo Taylor
Dec 2, 2025

Thank you, Fleur, for sharing this so others can see the value of placement, that then allows discovery, that then allows (in my case) the Amazon algorithm to pick it up as well. FYI November KENP reads are 17X the August numbers, so the momentum continues. The visibility that The Substack Bookstore provided was book-life altering. Now I am posting on Instagram and Pinterest to have presence there to support this visibility, but still not paying for any ads. Yay!

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