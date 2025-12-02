And why moments like this are exactly why I built The Substack Bookstore

Every so often, something happens behind the scenes at The Substack Bookstore that reminds me why I do what I do. Why I stay up late building systems, writing posts, analysing categories, and cheering other authors on.

This story is one of those moments.

A couple of weeks back, an author from our Substack Bookstore community, Jo Taylor, sent me a message. Her book, Margaret of Thibodaux, had been quietly sitting on Amazon for months. Not flatlining, but not exactly taking the world by storm either: which is the reality for so many beautiful indie books that never quite get the visibility they deserve.

In mid-August, we featured her book in The Substack Bookstore.

And then? Something shifted.

Her September KENP reads jumped to 5.5× her August numbers.

Her October reads? A jaw-dropping 13×.

She wrote:

“I haven’t done any other ads or promotions… but I think the Bookstore is at least partly responsible for the significant increase. Thanks so much!”

I sat there staring at her message with the biggest smile on my face: because this is exactly the kind of quiet miracle I want authors to experience.

This is why I built the Bookstore in the first place: for that feeling when an author finally sees readers finding their book.

Screenshot from Jo Taylor’s Amazon Dashboard

The Part You Don’t See in the Graph

Here’s the screenshot she sent: a little cluster of modest monthly bars that suddenly shot upward like someone turned the lights on. But what the graph doesn’t show is the emotion behind it: the hope and persistence. The “maybe my book just isn’t meant to be seen” doubts. The secret wish that someone would take a chance on her story.

So when she told me book clubs were starting to pick it up, and that she hadn’t changed a single thing in her marketing, I felt genuinely proud. Not proud of myself: proud of her.

Because all she needed was a space where readers actually discover new authors. A space where visibility isn’t a luxury or a lottery, but a community practice.

Why This Kind of Growth Happens in The Substack Bookstore

When authors join The Substack Bookstore, something subtle but powerful begins to happen:

People talk about books, they restack each other, they buy each other’s work.

Book clubs browse the listings, readers share recommendations, reviewers pick up books they never would have found on Amazon.

It’s a very human place. A slow burn that suddenly becomes a wildfire.

This author didn’t “go viral.” She didn’t game an algorithm or throw money at Facebook. Jo Taylor simply became visible: consistently, gently, and in front of people who actually love books.

What This Means for Indie Authors

If you’ve ever felt like your book is being swallowed by the void…

I want you to know a few things:

There is nothing wrong with your book

There is nothing wrong with your writing

You’re not “bad at marketing.”

You’re not late.

You’re not behind.

You probably just haven’t had the visibility you deserve yet.

And visibility (the right kind) can change everything. 500% growth, 1000% growth, 1300% growth, because real readers finally found you.

If You Want Your Book to Be Seen

The Substack Bookstore exists for exactly this purpose. To give indie authors a genuine, supportive, reliable place to be discovered, not buried.

If you’d like your book featured in the ecosystem, you can subscribe and list your books here. As of 6 March 2026, all annual and Foundation paying members get their books listed in the active Bookstore listings.

All the Feels

When I read Jo’s message, I felt something settle in me: a little reminder that this work matters. Not in a grand, award-winning, world-changing way. In a deeply personal way.

Because behind every growth chart is a human who put their soul on a page, and just needed someone to help it be seen. And I’m so grateful I get to be that someone, even in a small way.

Here’s to more 5×, 10×, and 13× stories ahead. Here’s to your book being next.

With pride (and a very full heart),

Fleur

Update - early December 2025

In early December, after this article came out, Jo messaged me to give me an update on her November performance on Amazon - a staggering 1500% increase on August, when she listed her book on The Substack Bookstore.

Image from Jo Taylor’s KDP dashboard of KENP reads

Substack message from Jo Taylor

Update: August 2026

By February 2026, Jo had received over 1 million page reads of her book:

When I spoke with her in early August 2026, this number had jumped to over 1.5 million page reads, with nearly 1000 ratings and reviews.

Part of The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem

This newsletter is part of The Substack Bookstore ecosystem — Substack’s most trusted hub for indie authors.

Together, our publications support every step of your author journey:

The Substack Bookstore – The heart of our ecosystem. List your books and get increased visibility with our subscriber base of 3.6k+ authors and 24k+ followers. Discover and support independent authors, and see how every Bestseller Tier author campaign reached Amazon category bestseller status since the Bookstore launched.

The Online Writing Club – A newsletter which helps writers start, grow, monetize and market their writing and newsletter online, created by global top #20 Education Substack Bestseller and mompreneur Kristina God. Her newsletter covers Substack, freelancing, Medium blogging, and book publishing - the motto: get paid to be you!

Beyond Hourly - Your expertise is worth more than your hourly rate. I built a $2M+ career from words — five books, 25+ years, one ruthlessly practical marketing brain. Every week I share what actually works for experts and authors who want to build authority and income.

Free Books First – Readers get early access to free and discounted indie books before they hit the charts. Authors get access to 2k+ readers to request Beta and ARC reviews.

Editorial Reviews – Connect with vetted reviewers and earn powerful blurbs to boost your book’s credibility and conversions.

Every publication in The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem exists to help indie authors get seen, sell more books, and build lasting visibility.

Work with Fleur

If you’re ready to take your author journey further, I’d love to help. Whether you need clarity on your publishing path, hands-on book marketing support, or guidance to grow your author platform, you don’t have to do it alone. Explore my author services below and start building your platform with purpose, clarity, and confidence.

The Indie Author Hotline - Subscribe and I’ll answer your questions via DM or voice note within one working day, so you don’t have to wait for a weekly coaching call.

Substack Author Clarity Audit - Your Substack deserves the clarity and polish that turns casual readers into loyal subscribers.

All of my services are listed on my Stacks Publishing website Author Services Page.

Disclaimer

This content is for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered business, financial, or strategic advice.

There are no guarantees of growth, revenue, or results.

Information is current at the time of publication but may become outdated, so please double-check with current sources before relying on anything shared here.

Always consult a qualified professional before making decisions related to your platform, business, or income.

What I share is meant to spark ideas, not promise outcomes.