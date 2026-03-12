The Substack Bookstore

The Substack Bookstore

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NOT BROKEN:Diane LaFaso Skullr's avatar
NOT BROKEN:Diane LaFaso Skullr
Jul 15

I'm confused. I have a published book titled NOT BROKEN The Unfiltered Daily Truth in Fighting Cancer. It is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart and other online bookstores. How do I get my book listed here?

Reply
Share
7 replies by Fleur Hull and others
Deborah A.M. Phillips's avatar
Deborah A.M. Phillips
Jun 30

Hi Fleur, is my novel Argonauta on your list? Thanks- Deborah

Reply
Share
1 reply by Fleur Hull
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fleur Hull · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture