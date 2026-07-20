The Substack Bookstore

The Substack Bookstore

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Kristina God, MBA's avatar
Kristina God, MBA
Jul 20

Can't wait for THIS and our SUSPRISE for all followers and fans. Let's get the party started. WIll we have balloons and confetti?! HECK YEAH

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Jeanine Kitchel's avatar
Jeanine Kitchel
Jul 20

Happy Birthday! Congratulations!

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