Tuesday 21 July is the first birthday of The Substack Bookstore. To celebrate, Kristina God, MBA and I am going live - join us here.

Below is the current active non-fiction catalogue of The Substack Bookstore, spanning memoir, self-help, personal growth, business, health, parenting, pets, technology, writing, and more. These authors are part of a community that shows up for each other, and they’re hoping you’ll show up for them too.

What these books have is this: a community of readers who understand that some of the most honest, useful, and genuinely surprising books being published right now are coming from indie authors, people who chose to own their work, their message, and their relationship with their readers.

Supporting an indie author doesn’t require much. Buy the book. Read it. Leave an honest review if it resonates. Recommend it to one person who would love it. Each of those actions does something a publisher’s budget can’t: it creates genuine word of mouth, the kind that travels further and lasts longer than any advertisement.

Find your next great read. Then tell someone about it. And it you’d like to see your book here, upgrade to one of our paid tiers.

Upgrade Now

Featured Listings - Founding Members

ADHD, Autism & Neurodivergence

Embracing Neurodiversity (2nd ed) - Understanding and Thriving with your Unique Brain (forthcoming 6 August) - Lee Hopkins The first edition of this book was written by a man who did not yet know he was describing himself. I was diagnosed autistic and ADHD in January 2025, a few weeks before it went to press. I will let you do the arithmetic. This second edition is written from inside. A year on, the diagnosis has stopped being news and become furniture, and the conversation about neurodiversity has caught fire—not the warming kind, the kind you ring someone about. Diagnosis rates keep climbing. The word ‘neurodiversity’ went mainstream and then went shopping. And most people now meet their own neurology in a thirty-second video, which would be fine except that a 2026 review from the University of East Anglia found more than half of the most popular ADHD content, and a great deal of the autism content, is simply wrong. So this edition sets out to be the quiet, careful, properly referenced thing the noise made necessary. Every clinical claim is now sourced, because a psychologist who cites nothing is just a bloke with opinions. There is a new chapter on the noise itself: the algorithms, the politics, the enamel pins. There is a new chapter on what neurodivergence looks like outside the English-speaking world, written from a country where the word barely exists yet. And the whole thing runs on one stubborn idea: how well you function depends on the fit between your wiring and the room you were handed, not on the wiring alone. Change the room, and you change the outcome. It is also, deliberately, short. A doorstop on the subject of cognitive load would be a small act of hypocrisy with a barcode on it. For late-diagnosed adults, for the parents and partners and colleagues trying to understand them, and for anyone who spent years being told they were bright but not applying themselves, this is a map drawn at last by someone who has stopped pretending he is only passing through. Written with clinical judgement, lived experience, and an AI collaborator the author is honest about—because a book about brains ought to be straight about how it was made.

Understanding AuDHD (4th edition) - Lee Hopkins

AuDHD is not two conditions, it is one system. For years, autism and ADHD have been treated as separate diagnoses that occasionally overlap, and the result has been decades of confusion, misdiagnosis, and advice that cancels itself out; this book makes a different argument.

Business, Sales & Marketing

Let Them Feel It – Jacqueline (MamaJ) Hollows A straight-talking guide for change-makers to attract clients organically—no hard pitch required.

Image supplied by Author

Cookbooks, Food & Wine

Around the Kitchen Table: Recipes, Stories and Traditions of the Pyles/Lish Family – Denise Pyles

More than a cookbook, this collection is a tapestry of stories, traditions, and recipes that honour the sacred space where food and memory meet. Each page invites you to pull up a chair, slow down, and rediscover the joy of gathering around the kitchen table.

Image created by Fleur Hull

Economics

The Economy Always Gets Better: Navigating Turbulent Times with Confidence – Nikki Finlay Economics doesn’t have to be intimidating. In The Economy Always Gets Better, Nikki Finlay translates complex economic concepts into clear, relatable stories that show how the economy shapes everyday life, helping readers build confidence without the jargon.

Inspirational

A Glowing Ember of Courage: Ponderings, Poetry, and Prayers – Denise Pyles This collection of poetry, prayers, and reflections gently fans the spark of hope within, guiding readers toward profound spiritual resilience and radiant courage. Each page offers a quiet invitation to pause, breathe, and rediscover the light that lives within us all.

Image created by Fleur Hull

Memoir

Cover images supplied by Author

Demons to Champions – How I Fell in Love with My Neurodivergent Maverick Mind – Gary Coulton

If your burning question is, “Could I be neurodivergent,” look into the mirror of Gary's life and the smoke will clear. Open, honest and brave, Gary shows how unconditional love is the secret to a happy life.

Wing of an Angel – Jacqueline (MamaJ) Hollows

This hard-hitting memoir draws on ten years of experience in the UK prison system and reveals a startling truth: degradation and humiliation are not the ways to rehabilitate offenders.

Through this book, you'll be inspired to re-evaluate your own spark of intuition and its role in your life, and have the courage to create the life you want.

Women who work in prison are often called angels and are at the frontline of depravity. They have a special role in this dark system. When the author meets the protagonist, Angel, you'll get to see through her eyes and his what happens when people are met with understanding and compassion.

Image provided by JB Hollows

When you read Wing of an Angel you will:

Feel empowered to question the belief that there are people in this world not worth saving.

Tap into your own potential for transformation.

Develop a deep understanding that your circumstances and past do not define you.

Foster self-belief and courage to take even greater inspired action in your life.

Gain the confidence to see the world through a beautiful new lens.

Described by one reader as "…a beautiful revelation of our common humanity."

Buy now and open your mind to the power of change for yourself and those who deserve a second chance.

Image captured from Amazon US December 2025

Gutter to the Stars: Memories of a Post-Grunge Drifter (Gen-X Memoir) by Obsidian Blackbird. This Amazon category bestseller is a sharp, gritty Gen-X memoir that follows Latimer Redlance through decades lived on the fringes — chaotic, hilarious, heartbreaking, and defiantly alive. In punchy, stand-alone chapters, Redlance moves from the frozen Gulf Islands of Canada to a brutal New Zealand boarding school, then into the feral bush raves of 1990s Aotearoa and the gritty backstreets of Sydney and Toronto. Along the way, he crosses paths with punks, misfits, seekers, and the occasional future celebrity — including a young Ryan Gosling — while trying to outrun the ghosts of his past. Raw, honest, and unexpectedly tender, this memoir captures a generation that rejected safety in favour of experience. Perfect for fans of counterculture stories and unconventional coming-of-age journeys, Gutter to the Stars is a testament to survival, rebellion, and finding meaning in the mess.

Dear Laura, A Lost Chapter of WWII: A Father-Daughter Adventure of Courage, Faith & Freedom – Laura Elliott

Winner of the 2026 Indies Today Best Historical Book Award and a finalist for the 2026 Kirkus Best Indie Book Award, this remarkable memoir uncovers an extraordinary family story shaped by war, faith, and resilience. Adapted from the author’s original screenplays, Dear Laura is an unforgettable intergenerational journey that celebrates enduring love, courage, and the triumph of hope over hatred.

Men’s Studies

Death of a Gentleman: What I’ve Learned About Being a Man After Everything Fell Apart — Lee Hopkins

A memoir-essay hybrid by a counselling psychologist who has spent his career working with men and his life inside one. It argues, with warmth and a refusal to behave, that masculine suffering is not individual pathology, it is a systems problem.

Psychology / Mental Health

Living with Bipolar II: Understanding, Managing, Thriving — Lee Hopkins

As a psychologist and someone who has personally grappled with Bipolar II, Hopkins offers a unique perspective, one that bridges clinical expertise with lived experience. This book is not just another dry medical text; it is a compassionate, engaging companion for anyone touched by Bipolar II, whether as a patient, family member, friend, or healthcare professional.

Harder Than It Should Be: Modern Life and the Nervous Systems Trying to Survive It — Lee Hopkins

Written by a psychologist who was diagnosed AuDHD at sixty-six after decades of misdiagnosis, relocated from Adelaide to Vietnam, and watched the same brain start working again in a different environment, same pension, different scaffolding, this is the book for everyone who keeps saying “I used to be sharper” and deserves to know why.

It’s the Circumstances: A Psychologist’s Contrarian Guide to Depression, Systems, and Why Your Brain Might Be Fine — Lee Hopkins

In this contrarian examination of depression, Hopkins combines academic rigour (450+ research citations), clinical expertise, and brutally honest memoir to challenge everything we’ve been told about mental illness. He argues that much of what we call depression is actually a reasonable response to unreasonable circumstances: poverty, systemic betrayal, cultural mismatch, and neurodivergent exhaustion in systems built exclusively for neurotypical brains.

Self-Help and Motivational

Mindshift on Demand - Dr Donna Blevins The brain is the most powerful tool you own, yet most people fail to understand it. Imagine the possibilities if you could harness the power of this magnificent biological supercomputer!

MindShift On Demand will teach you to tap into this potential and be the best version of yourself: confident, authentic and in control!

Learn battle-tested techniques to: Perform at the highest levels under pressure Control your emotions instead of letting them control you Eliminate negative self-talk and replace it with confidence that attracts success Strengthen your body by strengthening your mind



Any mind is a terrible thing to ignore. MindShift On Demand will help you bring out the best in yours!

Image created by Fleur Hull

Your Path to Yourself: How to LIVE WITHOUT LIMITS in 15 Simple Steps - LIVE WITHOUT LIMITS with Klaus (Substack Bestseller)

Your Path to Yourself is a transformative guide to living with freedom, energy, and joy in a hectic world. Grounded in the powerful FEEL method: finding, experiencing, erasing, and letting go, this book helps you release both inner and outer limitations, step into authentic self-awareness, and create a life in harmony with who you truly are. Image provided by Author Through fifteen practical steps, you’ll discover how meditation and positive thinking can quiet the noise of daily stress, how to set clear boundaries by saying “no” with confidence, and how to recharge your body and mind through movement and connection with nature. With emphasis on self-care, gratitude, and the healing power of presence, Your Path to Yourself offers concrete tools to cultivate balance, resilience, and a deep sense of fulfillment.

More than a self-help manual, this book is a compass for personal development and lasting transformation. Whether you’re taking your first steps in self-discovery or have explored other methods without success, these pages will inspire you to dream bigger, embrace mindfulness, and live without limits. The message is clear: the best is yet to come: and it begins with the path back to yourself.

Burn Without Burning Out: 7 Micro-Mindfulness Habits for Clear Thinking, Decisive Action, and Recovery from Burnout - Denise Pyles

Burn Without Burning Out shows you how tiny moments of mindfulness can bring clarity, calm, and renewed energy to your busy life. With seven simple habits, it’s a guide to slowing down, reclaiming your presence, and thriving without losing yourself.

Image created by Fleur Hull

How to Heal the Loss of a Love After a Break Up - Almost Dr.Karen Chambre Heartbreak is a universal experience that most of us will go through at some point in our lives. It’s impossible to form meaningful connections without the risk of losing them, and the pain of rejection and loneliness can be intense. Some people describe the feeling as being kicked in the stomach, leaving a sense of emptiness behind. Understanding the neurobiology of heartbreak can help us cope with the intense emotions that come with it.

Image provided by Fleur Hull

Drowning in Clutter? Playful Ways to Get Organized! Almost Dr.Karen Chambre The best part of this book is that it helps you learn how to keep the house clean and tidy in an enjoyable way that all family members can agree on. Instead of arguing or nagging about who is responsible, this book offers games with prizes that make cleaning up less of a chore and more like an amusing game. This is helpful for families with neurodivergent children or anyone who gets overwhelmed easily.

Image supplied by Fleur Hull

Writing and Publishing

Discover Your Genuine Self Through the Art of Journalling - Almost Dr.Karen Chambre Understanding your authentic self is a journey that unfolds across different life stages, each offering unique insights into who you are. Reflect on your earliest memories from childhood - what brought you joy, whom you naturally gravitated toward, and what dreams sparked your imagination. Consider how these early experiences shaped your personality and values. Think about your teenage years, when you began forming your identity, challenging boundaries, and discovering what truly mattered to you.

Self-Editing Essentials for Fiction: Polishing Plot, Characters, Scene, and Prose – Katie Chambers You’ve finished your novel—now make it the strongest version it can be. Drawing on her experience as a professional book editor and former teacher, Katie Chambers guides writers through four focused editing passes and 29 practical topics to strengthen story, characters, scenes, prose, and technical details before submission or publication.

Self-Editing Essentials for Nonfiction: Revising Content, Organization, and Writing – Katie Chambers

Great ideas deserve great execution. This practical guide helps expertise-driven nonfiction authors refine their manuscripts through four structured editing passes and 21 targeted topics, providing a proven system to create clear, engaging, reader-focused books.

Annual Paid Listings

Aging Self-Help

Rock On: Power, Sex and Money after 60 — Stella Fosse

The essays collected in Rock On inspire readers to reignite their creative spark, enjoy the body they have now, advocate for better healthcare, and cultivate a juicy, purposeful life. Plus, of course, there’s power, sex, and money.

Business, Leadership & Project Management

Governing the Chaos of Project Management – Steven Kelly Drawing on decades of experience in engineering, project management, and organisational change, Steven Kelly cuts through theory to deliver practical, battle-tested advice for leading projects in the real world. Written with dry humour and hard-earned wisdom, this is a guide for anyone navigating the messy reality of delivering change.Business & Non-profit

Promised Land: The 10 Commandments for Nonprofit Strategy, Communications & Fundraising – Janet Mary Cobb Promised Land is the fundraising guide every nonprofit professional needs—practical, inspiring, and tailor-made for busy do-gooders ready to amplify their impact. Promised Land offers a three-plan strategy and ten powerful commandments to help your organization move from survival mode to sustainable success.

Business, Sales & Marketing

Connect & Act – Gunnar Habitz Social selling strategies that turn online chatter into meaningful business conversations.

Cooking

The Original Muffin Tin Cookbook - Brette Sember

Muffin tin cooking is fun, easy, kid-friendly, and designed for portion control. Enjoy entrees, sides, snacks, mini pies, and more — all made in this convenient and creative way.

Creative Non-Fiction & Essays

Don’t Identify With It – HT Waters

Part memoir, part manifesto, this genre-bender shows how to reclaim your story before bureaucracy edits you out.

Dating Advice

The Soulmate Equation: The Ultimate Formula for Finding, Dating and Keeping a Quality Man by Rebecca Ferguson

With The Soulmate Equation as your trusted companion, you’ll gain all the tools, insights and wisdom needed to create a relationship that brings not just fleeting excitement, but sustained joy, fulfilment, and profound peace. Your unique love story is waiting to unfold — this transformative guide will empower you to write it on your own terms.

Divorce

The Complete Divorce Organizer & Planner - Brette Sember

Written by a former divorce attorney and nationally known divorce expert, this guide equips you with dozens of checklists, worksheets, and logs so you can take control of your divorce — whether you’re working with an attorney or representing yourself.

Etiquette

The Ultimate Guide to Modern Etiquette: Mastering Manners and Social Skills in Any Situation by Rebecca Ferguson

A clear, compassionate guide to modern etiquette for real life, work, and online spaces, The Ultimate Guide to Modern Etiquette helps readers navigate today’s social rules with confidence, respect, and good judgement. Inclusive of neurodivergence, disability, and diverse gender and sexual identities, it reframes etiquette as a set of humane, values-based skills anyone can learn and use.

Faith & Spirituality

Equipped: Ephesians 6 Devotionals to Empower and Make You Victorious in Everyday Struggles – Ruth's Story Bytes Equipped takes a detailed look at God, at our enemy, and at our response. Everyday struggles happen, but you can be victorious if you become aware, put on your armour, stand firm, and pray.

Health & Parenting

Evolving the Modern Breastfeeding Experience: Holistic Lactation Care in the First 100 Hours – Christine Staricka A step-by-step plan to help new families feel organised and confident in meeting their breastfeeding goals during the brief but brilliant first 100 hours.

Health & Social Issues

I’m Sorry for My Loss: An Urgent Examination of Reproductive Care in America – Rebecca Little & Colleen Long

A comprehensive examination of how pregnancy loss became stigmatized and politicized, and why a system of more compassionate care is critical for everyone.

Health and Wellness

Not Done Yet: Strength, Muscle, and Health After 50 — John Harris

Aging is not the problem. The lie that you are too old to get stronger is the problem, and Not Done Yet takes that lie apart piece by piece, then shows you exactly what to do about it.

Home and Garden

Easy Edible Landscapes - Add a Beautiful Food Garden to your Yard in Just 14 Days - Patricia Loofbourrow

Want to grow your own food? I’ve helped homeowners create beautiful, easy to care for food gardens, worldwide, since 2010. This little ebook works in the city, suburbs, or rural areas, whatever your climate might be. Know nothing about plants? Not a problem. I show you how to find delicious plants for your location, that fit your diet, and that make your home and yard - front or back - look even better. Let’s get started!

Inspirational & Personal Growth

Memoir - Christian Inspirational

The Schoolie - Suzanne M. Cruz

Becca's big Italian Catholic family didn't take vacations. They took Camp-a-lot: a converted school bus rolling through America with faith, chaos, and Dad's creative profanity crammed onto the same bench seat. The Schoolie is a warm, witty coming-of-age memoir about family life as it really is: noisy, loving, ridiculous, and formative. And underneath the laughter, a serious question: if goodness gets torn down so often, why bother building anything at all?

Memoir & Autobiography

Memoir & Self-Help

Too Hard to Swallow - Emily Forbes

Part memoir, part toolkit, this book traces my life with severe swallowing and digestive disorders and the hard-won practices that turned survival into living. Expect clear, compassionate guidance for navigating chronic illness, trauma, grief, loss and burnout.

Metaphysics & Mysticism

In Pursuit of the Inconceivable by Peter Guy Jones

An exploration of the link between the Perennial Philosophy and Western metaphysics, showing the non-dual doctrine of the mystics as the only “theory of everything” that works.

Parenting

Parenting with Pride: Unlearn Bias and Embrace, Empower, and Love Your LGBTQ+ Teen — Heather Hester

Parenting with Pride is a compassionate guide for parents navigating the moment their child comes out and everything that follows, helping them move beyond fear, confusion, or guilt and toward deeper connection, understanding, and love. Through honest stories, practical insight, and gentle reframing, Heather Hester shows parents how to unlearn bias, build trust, and become the steady, affirming ally their LGBTQ+ child needs most.

Pets & Animal Care

Poetry - Non-Fiction (Self-Help)

The Edge of Grief: Poetry for Anticipatory Grief, Dementia Caregiving, and Healing Through Loss - Beverley Dickson

When someone you love is still here, yet slipping away, grief can begin long before goodbye. These poems give voice to the heartbreak of watching someone change through dementia.

This is not a book that tells you how to grieve. It is a book that sits beside you while you do. Many books about grief focus on advice, stages, or solutions. These poems will reach places that explanations cannot, creating space for emotions to be felt rather than fixed.

Self-Reflection / Journaling

Self-Help for Midlife Women

It’s Your Turn: How to Rediscover Yourself, Prioritize Your Well-Being & Thrive with Purpose – Shari Biery After decades of putting everyone else’s needs first, Shari Biery faced a life-changing loss that inspired four powerful words: It’s your turn. This uplifting bestseller helps midlife women reconnect with themselves, reclaim their well-being, and build a life filled with purpose, confidence, and joy.

Self-Help, Personal Growth & Development

Sexual Instruction eBooks

Sex Toys & Supplements for Thriving in Later Life - Suzanne Portnoy aka Suzanne Noble My personal guide to thriving in the bedroom—because let’s face it, just because we’re older doesn’t mean we’re done having fun! If you find the variety of sex toys in the online shops overwhelming, let me remove the headache and share with you my tried and tested favourites.

Travel & Biography

Bunking Off – Adrian Bleese Bunking Off is a delightfully reflective, often hilarious, and always insightful travel memoir from Adrian Bleese—part wanderer, part philosopher, and full-time observer of life’s curious details. With warmth and wit, Bleese explores the British Isles not through grand adventures or epic feats, but by simply going wherever life—and curiosity—leads him.

Writing & Publishing

Part of The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem

This newsletter is part of The Substack Bookstore ecosystem — Substack’s most trusted hub for indie authors.

Together, our publications support every step of your author journey:

The Substack Bookstore – The heart of our ecosystem. List your books and get increased visibility with our subscriber base of 3.4k+ authors and readers, and 24k+ followers. Discover and support independent authors, and see how eleven authors reached Amazon category bestseller status since the Bookstore launched.

The Online Writing Club – A newsletter which helps writers start, grow, monetize and market their writing and newsletter online, created by global top #20 Education Substack Bestseller and mompreneur Kristina God. Her newsletter covers Substack, freelancing, Medium blogging, and book publishing - the motto: get paid to be you!

Beyond Hourly - Your expertise is worth more than your hourly rate. I built a $2M+ career from words — five books, 25+ years, one ruthlessly practical marketing brain. Every week I share what actually works for experts and authors who want to build authority and income.

Free Books First – Readers get early access to free and discounted indie books before they hit the charts. Authors get access to 2k+ readers to request Beta and ARC reviews.

Editorial Reviews – Connect with vetted reviewers and earn powerful blurbs to boost your book’s credibility and conversions.

Every publication in The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem exists to help indie authors get seen, sell more books, and build lasting visibility.

Work with Fleur

If you’re ready to take your author journey further, I’d love to help. Whether you need clarity on your publishing path, hands-on book marketing support, or guidance to grow your author platform, you don’t have to do it alone. Explore my author services below and start building your platform with purpose, clarity, and confidence.

All of my services are listed on my Stacks Publishing website Author Services Page.