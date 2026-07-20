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Mike Billings's avatar
Mike Billings
Jul 22

My book is uploaded - Mali Burn, War Wolves Series Book 1, penned under Harrison Caine. I look forward to putting up the rest of the series. Panama Shuffle will be released on 1 September, and Rift Valley Hell on 1 December. The next three are still plot outlines; I have my work cut out.

Cheers and Happy Birthday

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1 reply by Fleur Hull
Gary Coulton's avatar
Gary Coulton
5d

I just bought Alden Crowe’s collection of poems.

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