Hey indie authors,

I’ve been thinking a lot about book reviews lately.

Specifically, about how hard most authors work to get them, and how much of that effort is aimed at the wrong moment in the wrong place.

Over the past few months I’ve been working with a handful of authors to level up their review strategy, looking at the full picture of where reviews come from, which tactics actually move the needle, and where most indie authors are quietly leaving social proof on the table without realising it.

One of the simplest, most overlooked fixes costs nothing and takes about twenty minutes to implement. It’s a page inside the book itself.

In our dreams…a screenshot from Mel Robbins’ “Let Them” review breakdown

The problem with how most authors ask for reviews

Nearly every book ends with some version of this sentence, buried in the acknowledgements or tucked after the final chapter:

“If you enjoyed this book, please consider leaving a review on Amazon.”

That sentence has generated approximately zero reviews for anyone. Mainly because the intention to leave a review and the act of actually leaving one are separated by three minutes of navigating Amazon, and most people’s good intentions don’t survive three minutes of friction.

A reader finishes your book on a Sunday afternoon. Something about it stayed with them. They genuinely mean to say something. Then they close the book, put their phone down, and that moment passes. Not because they didn’t care. Because you made it slightly too hard at the exact moment they were most likely to act.

The fix: a dedicated review page

Before your back matter, add a page. Give it a warm, direct title: “A quick favour” or “Help other readers find this book” or simply “Before you go.”

Keep the copy human and brief. Something like:

If this book meant something to you, an honest review on Amazon helps other readers find it. It takes about two minutes, and it makes a real difference for an independent author. You can leave your review directly here:

Then give them a link that opens Amazon’s review form for your specific book. No searching. No navigating to your author page and hunting for the review button. One tap, and they’re there.

The direct link format

Amazon has a review creation URL for every book, built around your ASIN (the unique identifier in your KDP dashboard and in your book’s Amazon listing URL). The format for some of the major markets is:

🇺🇸 US: https://www.amazon.com/review/create-review?&asin=XXXXXXXXXX

🇬🇧 UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/review/create-review?&asin=XXXXXXXXXX

🇨🇦 Canada: https://www.amazon.ca/review/create-review?&asin=XXXXXXXXXX

🇩🇪 Germany: https://www.amazon.de/review/create-review?&asin=XXXXXXXXXX

🇦🇺 Australia: https://www.amazon.com.au/review/create-review?&asin=XXXXXXXXXX

Replace XXXXXXXXXX with your book’s ASIN and you have a working direct link for each market. Include whichever markets matter most to your readership. There’s no reason not to include two or three.

For print editions: the QR code

Ebook readers can tap a hyperlink. Print readers can’t. So for your print interior, turn the URL into a QR code.

Free tools like QR Code Generator or Canva’s built-in QR code feature do this in under a minute. Drop the QR code(s) onto your review page alongside the printed URL, and print readers can scan it or them directly without typing anything.

One page, two formats, every market that matters to you.

If your book is already live

You can update your interior file in KDP at any time. Upload the revised file, let it process, and within 72 hours the updated version is available to new buyers. Existing ebook purchasers on Kindle can also request the updated version.

It takes about twenty minutes to add the page, generate the QR codes, and upload the new file. The link then works for the life of the book.

Why this works when the acknowledgements request doesn’t

The acknowledgements ask for a review after the emotional moment has passed, in a place readers expect to find thank-you lists, and without a clear path to act on the request.

The dedicated review page catches readers at the peak of their connection to the book, gives them one clear thing to do, and removes every possible reason to put it off. The QR code means even a reader holding a physical copy can act on the impulse in the time it takes to open a new tab.

Most indie authors get two or three reviews from readers who genuinely loved their book. This one page won’t turn you into a book with 500 reviews overnight, but it consistently improves the ratio between readers who meant to leave a review and readers who actually did.

To your success as an author,

Fleur

Reviews are one piece of a stronger book launch strategy. If you’re working on your Amazon page and/or book launch and want to make sure all the pieces are in place, the following products are on sale on Gumroad, or available to Bookstore Featured Listing subscribers for free:

Part of The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem

This newsletter is part of The Substack Bookstore ecosystem — Substack’s most trusted hub for indie authors.

Together, our publications support every step of your author journey:

The Substack Bookstore – The heart of our ecosystem. List your books and get increased visibility with our subscriber base of 3.3k+ authors and readers and 24k+ followers. Discover and support independent authors, and see how every Featured Spotlight Tier author campaign reached Amazon category bestseller status since the Bookstore launched.

The Online Writing Club – A newsletter which helps writers start, grow, monetize and market their writing and newsletter online, created by global top #20 Education Substack Bestseller and mompreneur Kristina God. Her newsletter covers Substack, freelancing, Medium blogging, and book publishing - the motto: get paid to be you!

Beyond Hourly - Your expertise is worth more than your hourly rate. I built a $2M+ career from words — five books, 25+ years, one ruthlessly practical marketing brain. Every week I share what actually works for experts and authors who want to build authority and income.

Free Books First – Readers get early access to free and discounted indie books before they hit the charts. Authors get access to 2k+ readers to request Beta and ARC reviews.

Editorial Reviews – Connect with vetted reviewers and earn powerful blurbs to boost your book’s credibility and conversions.

Every publication in The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem exists to help indie authors get seen, sell more books, and build lasting visibility.