The Substack Bookstore

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Diane Hatz's avatar
Diane Hatz
Jul 10

With my latest book that came out in May, any place I published off Amazon rejected my book because I had included a link to leaving a review on Amazon. So that might not work much anymore. I had to remove the link and word “Amazon” and asked for a review. Maybe a QR code would get around it….

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1 reply by Fleur Hull
Patricia Loofbourrow, MD's avatar
Patricia Loofbourrow, MD
Jul 10

Due to their AI policies, I no longer sell my eBooks on Amazon. But this has sparked some ideas for doing this in other areas. Thank you!

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