The books below form the current active fiction catalogue for The Substack Bookstore. These titles are listed by authors who actively support the Bookstore indie author ecosystem and choose to keep their books visible to readers through the network.

As of 6 March 2026, Foundation and paying subscribers’ books are listed and sent out to the Bookstore community, with a link to their Substack profile included.

As the catalogue grows, this supported model helps keep the discovery layer reader-ready while preserving the wider archive of independent books that have passed through the Bookstore.

Books in the active catalogue are also eligible for curated genre round-ups.

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Featured Listings

Children’s Books

It’s Just a Little Rain - Denise Pyles When a young girl feels down at the bus stop, a talking and singing mother duck arrives just when she needs it most, reminding her that sometimes, it’s just a little rain and that’s okay. Full of lyrical verse, whimsical illustrations, and even a music score, this tender story invites readers of all ages to let life’s showers wash over them with gentle grace.

Image created by Fleur Hull

General Fiction / Literary Fiction

Margaret of Thibodaux – Jo Taylor A humorous yet heartbreaking Southern coming-of-age tale told through the sharp, vulnerable voice of a teenage girl who discovers love and nurturing in the most unexpected places.

Image supplied by Author

Humour

We Are So Pro: How Saturday Morning Hockey Turns Grown-Ups Into Kids Again – Stanley The Author What happens when a group of adults decide it’s finally time to learn ice hockey? Filled with self-deprecating humour and genuine heart, this entertaining memoir celebrates friendship, spectacular failure, and the simple joy of trying something new—no matter your age.

Poetry & Short Stories

Postcards – Jo Taylor An intimate collection of lyrical poems and brief stories that reflect on faith, lost romances, cherished objects and an ER nurse’s journey through life, death and grief.

Image supplied by Author

Romance & Romantic Comedy

Just Like A Movie – Francesca Bossert Gemma, thirty-seven and freshly divorced, is bound for a quiet restart in Ibiza—until the smouldering Spanish pop star in seat 12B rewrites her itinerary.

Image provided by Author

The Big Burn – Mike McCormick

Big Burn Funeral Services offers grieving families a send-off like no other—Viking-style cremations in a rustic campground. But for program manager Ray Wells, juggling bonfires, mourning families, and late-night swims with an irresistible guest can only spark one outcome: the most unexpected romance of his life.

A sharp, funny, and heart-filled romcom, The Big Burn proves that even in the ashes of loss, love can blaze brighter than ever.

Composite image by Fleur Hull

Poetry

Illicit Croissants At Dawn – Francesca Bossert An irreverent, deeply human collection crackling with humour, longing, and mid-life resilience, celebrating everything from rebellious bodies to birdsong.

Image provided by Author

Young Adult

The Thin Door – Rhoda Weber Mack

In a world that is both madly wrong and perfectly NORML, the kid in the red hoodie rides a beater bike through the unplanned ride of her life. Slipping through the Thin Door, she enters a world where wolves have swallowed the grandmothers, and she is on her own to find her way home.

NORML is everything that leaks into your head from the daily opinion, and sits there like a fact. NORML is the story everybody has about you, which is Not Only Real, Mostly Lies.

So when Ramie Wirth says, “I will not swallow their story like a happy pill. I will not be a NORML,” she is in for a wild ride, in two competing, intertwined stories.

Here in the ordinary world, in an ordinary city, sophomore Ramie just wants a better story for her life than the impossible one she was born into. But her decision to slip out of her ordinary life leads to consequence and danger, and what she doesn’t know is that she is on the oldest journey on earth. What she doesn’t guess is that there are unexpected allies and hidden secrets waiting for her attention. What she discovers is that finding her own best life means opening an unexpected and terrifying door.

Image created by Fleur Hull

Priority Listings

Action & Adventure

Myself Lost: Lal’s Indian Adventure turns into a harrowing fight for survival and freedom – Larry Bone

A sixty-two-year-old man leaves his ordinary life behind for a long-dreamed-of journey through India that turns into a fight for survival.

Asian-American Family Saga

Cloud Mountain – Aimee Liu Inspired by the author’s own grandparents, Cloud Mountain tells the sweeping story of a forbidden love between an American woman and the Chinese revolutionary who saves her during the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. Spanning four decades of revolution and war, this epic family saga explores love, sacrifice, and the meeting of East and West.

Children’s Books

The Lonely Cucumber - Natasha Tynes

A joyful picture book about feeling different, celebrating cultural roots, and discovering that healthy choices can be delicious. When Layla finally takes that first crunchy bite, she learns something wonderful - and so does the cucumber. Perfect for ages 4-8, picky eaters, multicultural families, and anyone who has ever felt a little out of place.

Ummie Tink - Katharine Valentino

“Ummie Tink” is a wonderful, classic story and coloring book featuring marvelously entertaining insects. The illustrations are vivid and suitable for wide-eyed youngsters, and the lessons taught are powerful: overcoming obstacles, managing anger, using enabling affirmations, standing firm against injustice, and the importance of family and home, all in 34 pages!

Little Bird – Phyllis Cutler Little Bird is a charming robin with one big fear standing in the way of happiness. This delightful children’s story gently encourages young readers to face their fears with courage and discover that they are often stronger than they think.

TOBY – Phyllis Cutler Meet Toby, a lovable family dog whose adventures are full of warmth, humour, and unconditional love. Perfect for dog lovers of all ages, this heartwarming story celebrates the special bond between pets and the people who adore them—especially Grandma.

Christian Contemporary Fiction

Final Moment — Sue Montgomery, RN, BSN, MA

An abortion, a fight with her mother, and a fatal car accident. When 16-year-old Charlie Welks enters the last sixty seconds of her life, she meets a spiritual being named Final Moment who holds a mirror to her life and then leads her on a journey that changes everything. Through the people she meets and a rescue named Dog, Charlie discovers long-held secrets; the trouble she’s still willing to cause; and what it means to know what’s ahead for someone facing death—but be forbidden to share it.

Christmas Poetry

The Star Over Bethlehem by Julia Dyviniak (JN Ashe) Told in gentle rhyming verse, The Star Over Bethlehem brings the Nativity story to life for young readers. Follow the star with shepherds, sing with angels, and journey beside the wise men as they find the greatest gift of all — Jesus. Julia Nicole Ashe writes seasonal short stories, cozy mysteries, and fantasy for children, middle school, and young adult readers.

Christmas Fiction

Little Mouse Lost by Julia Dyviniak (JN Ashe) A winter storm. A lost mouse. A forest full of mysteries. Determined to make it home for Christmas, Little Mouse braves icy creeks, deep snow, and the wild heart of the Whispering Woods. Along the way, unlikely friendships—and a shining star above—lead him back to the warmth of his waiting family. A perfect holiday read for families who believe in courage, kindness, and Christmas magic.

Cold War Suspense Thriller

Flash House – Aimee Liu When an American journalist’s plane crashes in Kashmir in 1949, his wife refuses to believe he is dead. Spanning exotic landscapes and the turbulent beginnings of the Cold War, this compelling thriller blends suspense, redemption, and unforgettable heroines whose lives become irrevocably entwined.

Contemporary Fiction

The One True Thing – Linda Newbery “How can I truthfully tell you I'm sorry, when the worst thing I ever did in my life has turned out to be the best?” A compelling literary novel that should appeal to fans of Helen Dunmore, Ann Patchett and Patrick Gale.

Contemporary Fiction/Sports Fiction

Lose Yourself – Vince Wetzel Six interweaving stories of finding the moment set against the backdrop of the final game of the baseball season. From the all-star to the sideline reporter, the lemonade vendor, the teenager, the usher, and the mom, they are struggling to meet expectations unless they lose themselves in the moment.

Contemporary Romance

Sweet City Hearts & Kisses (Cliffside Shorts Book 1) – Emma Hartlight

Step into Cliffside, where twenty interconnected sweet romances unfold—from a grumpy security expert to a hockey pro. With meddling cats and serendipity at play, each couple must summon the courage to chase love in this heartwarming short story collection.

Contemporary/Science Fiction

Alias Tomorrow – Anthony Caplan Alias Tomorrow is at once a suspenseful exploration of a society where advanced technology has blurred the lines between reality and illusion, and a character-driven, unflinchingly honest expose of the inner lives of an American family.

Cozy Fantasy

Maven Fairy Godmother: Through the Veil – Charlotte Henley Babb

Once upon a time, a desperate woman of a certain age landed a job as a fairy godmother. Between dragons, wishful thinking, and the occasional frog, Maven discovers that her last-chance career may be the start of her greatest adventure. This witty, heartwarming cozy fantasy proves that midlife reinvention can be downright magical.

Fairy Catmother – Charlotte Henley Babb

Trapped in the body of a cat without her voice, magic, or fairy godmother tools, Maven is banished to a town where everyone has lost faith in wishes. To break a powerful curse and save the realm of Faery before time runs out, she must somehow convince the most cynical people imaginable to believe in magic once more. A charming, humorous fantasy full of heart, impossible odds, and second chances.

Maven Fairy Godmother: Fractured Fairy Tales - Charlotte Henley Babb

The fairy tales you remember have never looked quite like this. With sharp wit, adult humour, and a healthy dose of cynicism, Maven Fairy Godmother turns three beloved classics completely upside down in her relentless pursuit of the perfect happily ever after. These clever satirical retellings offer a delightfully twisted take on familiar stories.

Cozy Mystery

Ring-A-Ding Dead - Claire Logan

When Hector and Pamela Jackson checked into the posh Myriad Hotel, they never expected to discover a dead body! Not the ideal honeymoon ...

Steeped in Murder — Kirsten Weiss

Abigail’s dream tearoom in a sunny California beach town turns into a nightmare when her conman realtor is murdered, and the tarot reader he also rented the space to refuses to leave. Teaming up with the eccentric Hyperion, she must untangle the dead man’s double dealings before the killer strikes again in this hilarious, heartwarming first book in the Tea & Tarot cozy mystery series, with tearoom recipes included.

Crime Fiction

Beyond Dark 1: Belladonna – Lavinia Thompson

ICB Agent Alyssa Rawkesby and her new partner, rookie Thayer Volikov, are called in by Ottawa police to hunt down an elusive murderer, dubbed the Belladonna Killer by media. While this killer is poisoning women in the entertainment industry with the deadly nightshade plant, Alyssa has to face her demons in order to get into this woman’s head and catch her before it’s too late.

Cliff Diver - Carmen Amato

Emilia Cruz, Acapulco’s first female police detective, dives into an ocean of secrets, lies, and murder when she investigates her own lieutenant’s death. The man’s steamy private life threatens to embarrass city officials but that’s the least of Emilia’s problems when the prime murder suspect turns out to be an influential cop determined to sabotage her career.

Tod im Thaumond (German Edition) - Simone Austermann a.k.a. Targya - Cursorherz In the winter shadows of 1788 Dortmund, a young schoolteacher is drawn into a web of secrets, debts, and unspoken alliances. As superstition collides with ambition, every choice he makes may cost him far more than his life.

Detective Mystery

CrossFire – Jaye Marie Detective Snow is hunting a ruthless killer, but every clue brings him closer to becoming the next victim. Fast-paced and full of tension, this mystery asks just how much the truth is worth when your own life is on the line.

Dystopian Sci-Fi

Homa - Patricia Loofbourrow Fourteen-year-old Muree and her little brother live in the tunnels under Homa, stealing to survive, hiding from the alien Zecla and their mechs. But when the mechs suddenly focus on them, the two children are forced to run ... into a pandemic of galactic proportions.

Epic Medieval Fantasy

The Legend of Sinardia I: Attack on Sinningen — Mercedes de Santiago

The Sinningen Monastery is assaulted by unknown attackers, and its warden is poisoned. As the Empire reels from the untimely death of Emperor Toringen III, the attack may be the first sign of a devastating civil war about to engulf the realm.

Fantasy

Fantasy/LGBTQ Fiction

Dreams of Song Times - Amy L Bernstein

When Ell Gossamer’s two mothers mysteriously disappear, the teen human-mermaid hybrid flees with a mysterious family keepsake, a book called “Dreams of Song Times.” There is no rest for Ell—the last of her kind—as her heart is broken and she is pursued by an ancient cult that prizes mermaid magic. In time, Ell defends herself—and other endangered creatures—before fleeing yet again with the book of secrets that leads her to rejoin her ancestors beneath the waves.

Feminist Thriller

Make No Mistake: The Novel – Julie Wise

Make No Mistake follows Maggie Carpenter, a seasoned women’s rights activist, as she mobilizes an underground movement—codenamed Book Club—against a corrupt American president and his billionaire friends determined to dismantle democracy starting with women’s rights.

Future steampunk noir

The Jacq of Spades – Patricia Loofbourrow Ten years ago, Jacqui was sold to the Spadros crime family - a situation her best friend Air died trying to stop. When Air’s little brother goes missing and she’s targeted by the kidnappers, she begins her own investigation.

General Fiction / Literary Fiction

Geopolitics

Power Denied – Rob Ball Russia has discovered the ultimate weapon — not bombs, not tanks, but total control of the world’s technology. Banks, governments, hospitals, even nuclear arsenals — nothing is safe, so when every screen goes black, every phone falls silent, and every system shuts down, who will hold the power?

Historical Fiction

Fission: A Novel of Atomic Heartbreak – Leslie R. Schover For fans of Ariel Lawhon and Rhys Bowen, Oppenheimer meets The Rose Code in this World War II novel of a young mother’s self-discovery as she is drawn into a love triangle with an atomic spy in Oak Ridge during the Manhattan Project.

Patches – Dana Manoli The 5 isn't mine

"Do we really know who we are? From a swampy plain to wartime newsrooms, from river rafts to labor camps, six women carry generations of pain and resilience, revealing how history lives within us. Patches raises a delicate question: Does modern tolerance overcome past prejudices, or are we just reshaping old injustices?"

Wounded Dove – Virginia Heslinga

Polio left Annelise with lasting scars, but not without courage. Where she was meant to be safest, a predator waited—she’ll need all her strength to survive.

Historical Paranormal

The Seer - Raquel Y. Levitt A story of sisters, secrets, and dangerous visions. In The Seer, past and present collide in a haunting tale of loyalty, betrayal, and courage.

Perfect for readers who enjoy:

Historical settings with supernatural elements

Stories centred on sisterhood and friendship

Secrets that refuse to stay buried

Courage in the face of betrayal

Historical WWII Family Drama

Glorious Boy – Aimee Liu On the eve of the Japanese occupation of the Andaman Islands in 1942, Claire and Shep Durant’s four-year-old son disappears without a trace. Richly atmospheric and deeply moving, this unforgettable novel weaves adventure, loss, and hope into a gripping story of family, survival, and the extraordinary lengths parents will go to for the ones they love.

Holiday Fiction

Aunt Santa – Jude When her best friend Mo has to work and cancel their annual Christmas tradition, "Aunt Sara" hurries to save the day, whisking Mo's kids to her cabin in upstate New York for the cozy, festive getaway they had planned. Taking care of a surly teenage boy and an easily bored little girl turns out to be much harder than Sara expected, especially when the power goes out — until the appearance of a mysterious, and magical, red hat changes absolutely everything.

Horror/Paranormal Fantasy

Chronicles of the Cure - Darcy Haldane

Vampire Diaries meets A Discovery Of Witches. What would you sacrifice to keep your family safe?

Chronicles Of The Cure: The Revolution Begins - Darcy Haldane

Choices Have Consequences. Everyone has to live with them.

Humour

The Big Knife – Jude When "Olive Garden Italian" Tommy Salvatore arrives on Long Island for Thanksgiving with his fiancée's family, he has no idea what he’s in for. At first, it seems like the big, loud Ferraro family only cares that their new addition has shown up with an appetite, but soon Tommy discovers his future in-laws are dealing with a lot under the surface — and some secrets just have to come out. After this year, no one will be the same.

Immigration Fiction

Karma Unleashed - Natasha Tynes

She sees the future - but can she escape her fate?

Later-in-Life Romance

Brilliant Charming Bastard — Stella Fosse

Three women scientists in their sixties discover they are dating the same lying dilettante who is stealing their ideas for his invention. Their conclusion: getting rich is the best revenge.

Literary Fiction

The Goodest Boy: Heartwarming Dog Stories Vol 1 – I.L. Williams From the ancient wilderness to modern city streets, from weathered farmlands to peaceful seashores, The Goodest Boy brings you ten deeply moving stories where extraordinary dogs become the heart of everything that matters. These aren’t just pets, they’re family members who teach us about loyalty, protectors who ask nothing in return, and gentle souls who show us what it truly means to love beyond all limits.

The Goodest Boy: Volume Two - I.L. Williams

Ten heartfelt stories that capture the thing dog people feel and can never quite put into words: the devotion that asks for nothing, the rescue that runs both ways, the way one animal quietly becomes the center of a life. Written especially for people who already know there’s nothing better than a good dog.

Literary Historical Fiction

Shades of Yellow – Wendy J Dunn

A dual-timeline novel connecting a modern woman’s grief with the historical death of Amy Robsart in Elizabethan England.

Literary/Philosophical Fiction

Plow, or in The Hollows - Saz Keukan

Patrick, a married man in his early thirties with a white-collar job as his identity and alcohol as his salve, works himself to the bone, breaks down, and goes to Vegas with his friends - fellow hedonists under thin corporate veneers - to recoup his debts through blackjack. The weekend unfolds in a liquored and fevered blur, with stakes ratcheting up not only in blackjack, but in Patrick’s inward-facing journey.

Literary or Upmarket Fiction

The Blues and Billie Armstrong by Roy Dufrain Jr

Amidst the historic upheavals of 1970 America, thirteen-year-old Archer and his rebellious stepsister Billie investigate his mother’s mysterious death. Decades later, when Billie resurfaces as a fugitive, Archer can only help her by revealing long-kept secrets that could risk his career as a newspaper columnist and, ultimately, his freedom.

Metaphysical Fiction

Legacy of the Witch — Kirsten Weiss

Widowed and ready for a fresh start in Pennsylvania Dutch country, April joins a mystery school for fun, until a murdered man leaves her a cryptic message that cracks open a hidden world of enchantments and danger. As hexes close in and shadows from the past threaten her new life, she must confront truths she’s long evaded in this spellbinding metaphysical murder mystery of midlife magic, mystery, and transformation.

Middle Grade Fantasy, ages 8–12

The Trinket Box: Breaking the Boundary (Bk 1) — Julia Dyviniak (JN Ashe)

Breaking the Boundary is a middle-grade fantasy adventure about courage, responsibility, earning trust, and the cost of guarding what matters. Perfect for readers who love elemental magic, dragon guardians, and stories where bravery is measured not by power—but by willingness to stand together.

Middle Grade Soccer Trilogy

The Teresa Rodriguez Soccer Book Trilogy - Peter Aronson

For middle-grade readers ... or anyone who loves soccer



"This compelling multicultural soccer tale will score points with fans." - Kirkus Reviews

Teresa Rodriguez lived, breathed and dreamt soccer. So when family tragedy strikes, she has to learn to juggle heartbreak, friendships, family responsibility, team leadership and her quest for a championship. As Teresa and her Tornado teammates come together to help each other, Teresa learns as much off the field as on. Teresa’s story is told in three successive books from 7th through rising 9th grade, Counterattack, The Comeback and The Last Chance.

Mystery Drama

Nine Lives – Jaye Marie Is Kate living her last life? As dark secrets emerge and danger closes in, she must unravel the truth before time finally runs out in this gripping mystery that keeps readers guessing until the very end.

Out of Time – Jaye Marie Kate’s life has been shattered, but the nightmare is far from over. As she searches for answers, every revelation draws her deeper into a web of mystery, suspense, and unexpected twists.

Paranormal Erotica/Romance

Paranormal Mystery

Bound — Kirsten Weiss

Magic-less Karin Doyle finds a body in her witch sister’s coffee shop, sparking a deadly unravelling of enchantments in their mountain town. With vanishing hikers, cursed luck, and dark secrets closing in, she must solve the murder to save her sister in this bewitching, bittersweet paranormal mystery, perfect for fans of Practical Magic.

Paranormal Romantic Fantasy

The Garden Of Graves – Jessica Phylicia Jackson Mars Thorne returns to her hometown only to discover things aren’t quite the way she remembers when she left. A cocktail of family secrets, dark magic, and whispers of monsters lurking in the woods set her on a whirlwind path of discovery where she learns that if you dig at your past, it might just dig back at you.

Poetry

Sauce Will Thicken on Standing — Rachael B.

Sauce Will Thicken on Standing is a cauldron of soul soothing words that has been ‘thickening’ for just the right amount of time. By sharing parts of her journey, Rachael hopes to connect with, and inspire you, on yours.

Musings: Poems About Love Barely Lived – Alden Crowe Love, longing, nostalgia, and quiet melancholy flow through this evocative collection of poetry. Musings invites readers to linger with emotions both familiar and elusive, capturing the beauty of feelings that often remain just beyond our grasp.

Queer Paranormal Historical Romance

Vampires of a Certain Age — Stella Fosse

A medieval healer turned vampire acquires a Chicagoland blood bank and supplies ethically sourced blood to Midwestern vampires. Just goes to show that women become more powerful with age, especially after 500 years.

Romance

The Heiress - Kisane Slaney PhD

An historical romance that weaves together stories of British child migrants deported to Australia in the 1950s with a forbidden love story set in the vibrant 1970s London scene and the romantic island of Bali.

Romantic Fantasy

My Immortal Elf – L. E. Sunwick

Romantic fantasy of forbidden love set in the modern world, rooted in authentic Norse mythology and the oldest histories of elves. When an Elven Duke and an ordinary American woman fall in love, they must fight enemies, risk everything, and unlock a magical, dangerous destiny together.

Captured by my Immortal Elf – L. E. Sunwick

In this modern-set romantasy steeped in authentic Norse lore and the oldest histories of elves, an Elf Prince and an ordinary American woman are irresistibly drawn together, facing enemies, peril, and forbidden love. Reviewers call it “emotionally thrilling, sweetly sexy and laugh-out-loud fun,” with captivating characters and rich worldbuilding that make it impossible to put down.

Saved by my Immortal Elf – L. E. Sunwick

In this action-packed third installment of the Elves Among Us series, a hardened villain, revealed as an immortal elf, must choose between his powerful clan and the human woman carrying his child, all while caught in a war that threatens both worlds. Reviewers praise its “emotionally gripping, irrepressibly enchanting” storyline and describe Chloe as a “headstrong, independent woman” whose explosive chemistry with Gideon and relentless twists make the book impossible to put down.

Romantic Suspense

Science Fiction

I, Robot Soldier - JoelRDennstedt One robot and one girl make a last stand for humanity. “Hauntingly beautiful and poignant!”

I, Robot Alien - JoelRDennstedt A robot alien and his robotic bird, out to save humanity. “Intelligent, unique, and tremendously entertaining!”

Science Fiction Anthology

Anthology of Turkish Science Fiction Stories - Burak Katipoğlu

A landmark collection of contemporary Turkish science fiction featuring 39 writers. Robots, AI rebellions, post-apocalypses, aliens, and dystopias—all translated and proof-checked by native speakers.

Science Fiction/Erotica

A Climax in Time - Saddletramp1956

“What then is time? If no one asks me, I know: if I wish to explain it to one that asketh, I know not.” ~ St. Augustine of Hippo.



How would a modern woman cope if she were accidentally transported into the early 1900s, a time without modern conveniences, when women didn't even have the right to vote? And how would the past handle an intelligent, educated, assertive woman from the future?



If you enjoy spicy novels about time travel with unexpected twists and turns, you’ll want to get your copy of A Climax in Time.

Tabitha Prime – Saddletramp1956

A vengeful clone of Bill Jones’s ex-wife plots to devastate the Solar System. Can Bill—and the Enterprise—stop her before it’s too late?

Short Stories

Finding Victoria: Moments That Matter by Adelaide Rix A collection of short stories that uncover the quiet joys hidden in everyday life. Finding Victoria: Moments That Matter explores reflection, gratitude, and love through intimate moments that resonate long after the page is turned. These stories remind us that meaning is often found not in grand events, but in the small, human connections that shape how we see ourselves and each other.

The Word Between Us: Stories Born from a Word, Written from the Heart by Sal Gallaher Author

A collection of brief, emotionally resonant stories designed to be read in the quiet spaces between everyday life — over coffee, during a commute, or in the pause before sleep. Exploring connection, longing, memory and the unspoken moments that shape us, each story offers a small escape that lingers long after the final line.

Small Town Cozy Romance

Wrong Wedding Right Guy – JoAnn Charles When wedding singer Ella Rose is accidentally sent to the wrong town, she never expects to find the man she was always meant to meet. This heartwarming small-town romance proves that sometimes the biggest mistakes lead to life’s happiest endings.

Falling for the Rodeo Cowboy – JoAnn Charles Looking for a fresh start, a grieving Chicago photographer arrives in Bluestem and meets a cowboy who helps her believe in hope again. Tender, uplifting, and full of heart, this cozy romance shows that the greatest leap of faith is opening your heart to love.

Winning Hannah’s Heart – JoAnn Charles One impulsive kiss beneath the mistletoe changes everything for Hannah and the one man she never imagined falling for. Filled with humour, warmth, and small-town charm, this delightful romance celebrates second chances and happily-ever-afters.

Southern Noir

Glory Road, a Mayhem Senior Style Mystery - Elnora Lowlands With a revolver tucked in her purse and blackberry cobbler cooling on the counter, Tomtom Tolliver isn’t your average retiree—she’s a Southern sleuth with a sharp tongue and a sharper instinct for trouble. Between sirloin theft, Sheriff Bubba’s bumbling, and a murder that smells fishier than the Friday potluck, Glory Road serves up mystery with a generous side of mayhem and mirth.

Mayhem Senior Style: Holy Oak Village - Elnora Lowlands Millie may have swapped farm chores for retirement perks, but when residents start dying under suspiciously serene circumstances, she grabs her dog Camille and dives headfirst into a mystery no one wants to name. With skeptical staff, secretive neighbors, and a killer who might be hiding in plain sight, Holy Oak Village delivers cozy chaos, unexpected courage, and a whole lot of senior sass.

Speculative Fiction

Three Kinds of North — Jon Sparks

Centuries after a half-forgotten cataclysm, life in the Sung Lands is peaceful. Orphan Jerya finds a new home in the Dawnsingers’ Guild—but is the Guild all that it seems; what secrets is it hiding?

Technothriller

Effacement – Hieronymus Hawkes In a future where a mandatory neurochip logs every moment of your life, Cole Westbay-a scientist who helped develop the technology-wakes to find his chip destroyed and his memory wiped. Now a fugitive cut off from society, he must unravel a deadly conspiracy before the agency hunting him erases more than just his identity.

Thriller

The Forgotten Keychains – Julian Kennedy When photographer Dannie discovers a mysterious set of keychains at work, vivid nightmares begin to blur the line between dreams and reality. As the visions intensify, she finds herself entangled in a murder investigation where the answers may lie hidden within the haunting dreams themselves.

Walking on Dead Leaves – Julian Kennedy Three sisters lose their childhood home after their father’s will is read, but the inheritance is only the beginning of their troubles. As long-buried family secrets emerge and sinister threats escalate, they must uncover the truth before it’s too late.

Women’s Fiction

Gap Year – Lindsey Goldstein Jane’s life is turned upside down within forty-eight hours: her only child leaves for a year abroad, her husband abandons her for another woman, and her boss issues her an ultimatum. She makes a bold, impulsive choice—she’s leaving it all behind for an adult version of her daughter’s “gap year.”

Whispers of Echo Canyon - Marylee Pangman, Author

For every woman who has spent a lifetime showing up for others and now wonders what comes next. In a near-future desert community on the western edge of possibility, five women find each other just as life asks them to begin again. Whispers of Echo Canyon opens the Women of the Canyon series with a story about friendship, purpose, and the courage to want more in the second half of life. Echo Canyon is not just a backdrop. It watches and remembers. Its walls carry the weight of history and the truth few want to say out loud. At its center stands Raven, a horse trainer and psychologist who can read fear in a skittish mare and a guarded heart. She hears the canyon more clearly than most. When a powerful developer threatens to control the canyon’s future, Raven and four remarkable women refuse to fade into the background. Together they confront racism, sexism, and ageism woven into old systems of power. They name what was once unsayable and claim space that was never freely given. What begins as a fight to protect a place becomes something more personal, A reckoning with who they are now and who they still want to be. Rich in character and grounded in a desert landscape that feels alive, this is contemporary women’s fiction for readers who want older women at the center of the story, not the sidelines.

Young Adult Fiction

Emmie of Indianapolis: The Story of an American Girl - Kay Castaneda In 1963, a young teenage girl moves with her mother and sisters from the suburbs to the downtown of a Midwestern city after her parents get a divorce. Emmie, a naïve, curious and intelligent girl, wants the security of her suburban life but has always dreamed of adventure in faraway places. She must take risks, meet new people and become independent. The change is difficult for all because of her mother’s alcoholism and lack of a steady income. When Emmie’s mother takes a job, she cares for her sisters at night. In her new neighborhood, Emmie meets people from different cultures who are both good and evil. She defends her sisters and herself each day by confronting the evil, thus awakening her courage and inner strength. But she never gives up.

Young Adult Speculative Fiction

Intrinsic: A Novel - France Pinzon • literary speck In a recovering republic, Anne Reynes returns home from isolation only to feel her memories loosening their grip—and the past clawing its way back. As buried histories surface and power shifts in unsettling ways, Anne must untangle truth from illusion before she loses herself entirely. A literary YA speculative novel that blends mystery, memory, and the quiet terror of realising you may not be who you thought you were. Perfect for readers who love introspective heroines, political undercurrents, and slow-burning revelations.

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The Online Writing Club – A newsletter which helps writers start, grow, monetize and market their writing and newsletter online, created by global top #20 Education Substack Bestseller and mompreneur Kristina God. Her newsletter covers Substack, freelancing, Medium blogging, and book publishing - the motto: get paid to be you!

Beyond Hourly - Your expertise is worth more than your hourly rate. I built a $2M+ career from words — five books, 25+ years, one ruthlessly practical marketing brain. Every week I share what actually works for experts and authors who want to build authority and income.

Free Books First – Readers get early access to free and discounted indie books before they hit the charts. Authors get access to 2k+ readers to request Beta and ARC reviews.

Editorial Reviews – Connect with vetted reviewers and earn powerful blurbs to boost your book’s credibility and conversions.

Every publication in The Substack Bookstore Ecosystem exists to help indie authors get seen, sell more books, and build lasting visibility.

Work with Fleur

If you’re ready to take your author journey further, I’d love to help. Whether you need clarity on your publishing path, hands-on book marketing support, or guidance to grow your author platform, you don’t have to do it alone. Explore my author services below and start building your platform with purpose, clarity, and confidence.

The Indie Author Hotline - Subscribe and I’ll answer your questions via DM or voice note within one working day, so you don’t have to wait for a weekly coaching call.

360-degree Book Marketing Blueprint - I’ll give you the exact playbook we’ve used to get dozens of authors to Amazon category bestseller status. Upgrade to Founding Member in the Author Growth Substack to access this service.

Substack Clarity Audit - Your Substack deserves the clarity and polish that turns casual readers into loyal subscribers.

All of my services are listed on my Stacks Publishing website Author Services Page.