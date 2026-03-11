The Substack Bookstore

The Substack Bookstore

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Stanley The Author's avatar
Stanley The Author
Jul 20

Thank you!

Love the picture. 😎

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Julian Kennedy's avatar
Julian Kennedy
Jul 20

Thank you so much for the mention!!

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