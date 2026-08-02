A year ago, I had a simple idea.

What if indie authors had a proper home on Substack? Not just a newsletter that mentioned books occasionally, but a real discovery engine, a place where debut authors and humble self-publishers who were invisible to the algorithm could be seen by readers who were actively looking for something worth reading.

I had no idea if it would work.

Twelve months later, I want to show you what it became.

The numbers

From zero to 3,500+ paid and free subscribers. From zero to 24,000+ followers across our network. In twelve months, without paid advertising, without a viral moment anyone planned, and through four months of silence while I was with my mother in her final weeks.

The community waited. That still takes my breath away.

Here is what we achieved across the year:

30 posts published covering fiction, non-fiction, memoir, self-help, children’s books, poetry, and more genres in between.

45,000+ total views across the catalogue. Nearly 1,100 readers on the Bookstore at its peak in a single day.

1,300+ clicks through to book sales pages. Real readers, clicking through to buy or learn more about the books we featured. Actual clicks to Amazon and other sales platforms.

What this has meant for authors

The numbers above are from our end. The ones that matter are yours.

Eleven authors in the Bookstore community reached Amazon category bestseller since we launched in July 2025.

Eleven authors who showed up, listed their book, and let the community do what communities do.

One author had a 1300% increase in Amazon reads for her book after listing it in The Substack Bookstore.

What We’ve Learned

I thought I was building a newsletter, but I was actually building a discovery engine.

The posts that drove the most book clicks were the ones that made a reader feel like they had found something the algorithm would never have shown them. That is the whole value proposition. Not curation for its own sake, but curation as an act of resistance against a system that only rewards what is already popular.

The Kristina God, MBA collaboration taught me that the right partner multiplies everything. One post with the Online Writing Club brought more new subscribers in 24 hours than several months of solo content combined. Partnership is a force multiplier for work that is already good.

The four months of silence taught me something I did not expect. The community that waits for you is worth more than the community you acquire while running on fumes. The subscribers who were still here when I came back in May had made a decision to trust the Bookstore even when it had gone dark. That trust is the most valuable asset this publication has.

And the eleven bestsellers taught me the most important thing of all: the little guys are not little because their work is not good enough. They are little because the system was not built for them. The Bookstore was.

What is coming

The Bookstore turned one on 21 July 2026.

Kristina God and I hosted a live anniversary event that week, and now is the time to join the Bookstore, whether you are a reader looking for your next great book or an author who wants to understand how community-driven discovery actually works.

If you are not already a paid subscriber and want your books listed, it’s never been a better time.

From 1 September 2026, annual paid memberships will increase from USD $57 to USD $127.

Paying Subscriber Benefits

Annual paying subscribers get the following benefits:

List up to three books in the Bookstore discovery engine - the active catalogue

Eligibility for featured genre round-ups

One bestseller, book launch or general book promotional note for one book, sent out and restacked to the 34k+ Bookstore network

Access to paying subscriber tools and downloads, such as the Amazon Visibility Checklist

Along with the above, Featured Spotlight Tier members get:

Premium listings (with book cover images) for up to six books

Along with the note that annual subscribers get, Featured Spotlight members get a post (article) about their book specifically, sent out to the network

Access to more tools and downloads, including The Ultimate Guide to Getting ARC Reviews, the Indie Book Cover Design Brief Generator and more, launching every month.

Check out all the paying subscriber perks on the Substack Bookstore’s Perks Page.

Year Two: What’s Coming

A year ago, the premise here was simple: indie books deserve to be found, and a community of readers and authors showing up for each other could do what the algorithm wouldn’t.

That premise hasn’t changed. But a year of watching authors in this community launch books has taught me something I didn’t fully understand when I started: visibility is only half the problem.

The other half is what happens before the launch. The subtitle that doesn’t say what the book actually is. The Amazon description that runs to 800 characters when it could run to 4,000. The category selection that hasn’t been touched since upload day. The positioning that made perfect sense to the author and no sense to the reader standing at the virtual shelf deciding whether to buy.

The directory, the genre features, the promo Notes, the Go-Lives, the community that shows up on launch day: all of that continues and grows. But alongside it, you’ll find more practical, honest author advice on the decisions that determine whether a book gets found once it’s out in the world.

We’ll include the specific, unglamorous, fixable things that most authors don’t know to look at until after the launch, when it’s harder to change them. The kind of advice that used to require a separate subscription to find, now woven into this one.

If you’ve been here for the community, that doesn’t change. If you’ve been here for the listings and the features, those continue. And if you’ve been here because you want your book to actually work, not just get listed, year two is built more deliberately for you than year one was.

From August 4-6, Kristina God, MBA and I are running the Substack for Authors Summer Bootcamp, three days of practical guidance for authors who want Substack to actually work for their books.

The specific decisions, the actual structure, the real strategy behind building a Substack that functions as a reader pipeline rather than just a newsletter that goes out into the void.

If you’ve been on Substack and wondering why it isn’t moving your books, or you’re about to start and want to do it right from the beginning, this is the place to start.

The Bootcamp runs 4 to 6 August. Details and registration are at substackauthor.com, and if you’re a Substack Bookstore subscriber, use code CELEBRATION for a significant discount off the standard price.

The platform works. The strategy just has to match what you’re actually trying to do.

My Beliefs After a Year

I started this with a simple belief: that a good book deserves to find its readers regardless of whether an algorithm has noticed it yet.

One year in, I still believe that. I believe it more, actually, because I have watched it happen.

Thank you for being part of this community. Thank you for waiting when I went quiet. Thank you for buying the books, leaving the reviews, and showing up for authors who needed someone to show up.

The little guys are not alone here. That was always the point.

Fleur

Founder, The Substack Bookstore · Stacks Publishing · Beyond Hourly