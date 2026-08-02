The Substack Bookstore

The Substack Bookstore

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeanette Gower's avatar
Jeanette Gower
1h

Thank you Fleur - all your efforts are appreciated.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fleur Hull · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture