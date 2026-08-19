Every author in our community has heard an author’s story. They’ve written the book, edited it within an inch of its life, and finally hit publish. And then...nothing much happens. Amazon doesn’t know they exist yet. Readers can’t find them in the noise. And all the advice out there tells authors to just “build your audience” or “run some ads,” without ever explaining what that actually looks like.

That gap between finishing a book and getting it seen is exactly what The Substack Bookstore Book Drop was built to close.

What The Book Drop is

Book Drop is a new offering for our Featured Tier subscribers. Once you subscribe at this premium tier, your book gets a dedicated promo article, a Note out to our audience, and a 30-minute live session with me, where I talk through your book, why I chose it, and why readers should grab it. That session goes out to our community of 3.6k+ readers and authors, plus my wider following of 24k+.

I want to upgrade (prices rise 1 Sept)

During that go-live, and for 24 hours after it wraps, your book is available on Amazon for 99c. It’s a short, sharp window designed to do one thing: get real buyers, in a real timeframe, moving your book up the rankings when it matters most.

The perk for everyone who buys

Here’s the part I’m really excited about. Anyone who buys the featured book during the go-live or within that 24-hour window, and sends me a screenshot (via Substack DM) of their purchase receipt within 24 hours of the go-live ending, gets to choose a free author visibility tool from our resource library. No strings attached, no upsell hidden at the bottom. Just a thank you for showing up and supporting an indie author when it counts.

Some of these are already perks for paying subscribers, but a few have not been released yet.

You can pick whichever one is most useful to you right now:

If you’re not sure which one fits, a rough guide: if your listing itself needs work, start with the Optimization Checklist or the A+ Content Guide. If you’re prepping for a launch, grab the Countdown or the ARC Reviews guide. If you just want a fast gut check on where you stand, the Scorecard or the quick Visibility Checklist will do it in minutes.

Why we’re doing this

Buying a 99c book is a small thing. But small things, done together, move the dial in ways that a single reader working alone never could. Amazon’s algorithm responds to concentrated activity, and that’s what Book Drop creates: a burst of purchases, all within a window that truly shifts rankings.

Every person who shows up for that matters. This is how we say thank you.

Our First Book Drop

Nikki Finlay and I are going live in less than one hour for the launch of her book, The Economy Always Gets Better. Join us or schedule in for the go-live here.

You can read more about Dr Finlay’s book here, in an Editorial Review, and buy the book on Amazon here.

This is the first of many, and I couldn’t think of a better book to kick things off with. Nikki has poured real thinking into making economics make sense for people who’ve spent their lives being told it’s not for them, and that’s exactly the kind of book this community was built to champion.

If you can make the go-live, come say hello. If you can’t, grab the book anyway within the window and send me your receipt via Substack DM and tell me which author tool you’d like. Either way, you’ll be part of something small that adds up to something real for an author who’s earned it.

See you there.

Fleur