The Substack Bookstore

The Substack Bookstore

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Karen Davis's avatar
Karen Davis
9h

Love the idea-- but I want to clarify. Is it only for the 175/year tier?

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2 replies by Fleur Hull and others
Laura Donovan's avatar
Laura Donovan
11h

I love this! I'm a small press author and I feel so much despair about how much indie and smaller authors have to fight to be noticed in this market. I'm going to look into your plan :)

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1 reply by Fleur Hull
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