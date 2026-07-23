I’ve been putting off writing this for about a week now, mostly because I know exactly how it’s going to sound if I get it wrong: like every other “join my course” post clogging up your inbox. So let me just tell you straight instead.

Let me join your first course!

Over the last five years I’ve worked with more than 200 indie authors and their books. In the beginning, it was hard to tell why a particular book wasn’t selling, despite my decades of work in marketing. Authors would do the things you’re supposed to do. Set up an author page, posted on Instagram a few times a week, told friends to leave reviews, but nothing really moved.

Then in 2024 I discovered Substack. I worked with several authors to build their platform on here and then it occurred to me that everything I’d been advising authors about in terms of book marketing involved building on land that belonged to someone else. Amazon often decides your price. Instagram decides who sees your post, and changes its mind about that constantly. Your email provider charges you more the bigger your list gets. None of it was ever really the author’s land.

As you’ve probably heard me say before, 81% of indie authors sell fewer than 100 copies of their book . Ever. It’s not usually the writing. Traditional publishers throw publicists and marketing spend and bookshop relationships behind their authors. Most of us are working with a link and a bit of hope, which, as strategies go, isn’t much of one.

Celebrating 1 Year! My Own Journey on Substack

After working with authors on their Substacks, I belatedly joined up here properly in March 2025 with a book marketing publication called Author Growth. Many of my subscribers started reaching out and asking how they could promote their books on Substack, so in July 2025 I started The Substack Bookstore to offer a space for indie authors to get their work discovered.

Here’s the current fiction listings in The Substack Bookstore, along with the non-fiction listings.

We’ve now grown to over 3.5k subscribers and 24k+ followers, had twelve Bookstore authors become Amazon category bestsellers and many authors grow their readership exponentially, like Jo Taylor with one of her books.

Year Two of The Substack Bookstore

On 21 July 2026, The Substack Bookstore turned one. And still the questions come in comments and DMs on a daily basis from authors trying to grow their platform and get their books sold.

So the Bookstore co-host, Kristina God, MBA and I got together and decided to create a Bootcamp course specifically for authors on Substack. It’s a live 3-day Bootcamp on building a Substack that actually works for your book, instead of just sitting there.

The great thing about Substack is that it’s not just one tool; it’s four stitched together, your newsletter, your email list, a discovery network through Notes and recommendations, and a built in checkout for sales and lead magnets. All of it belongs to you. You can download your list of subscribers anytime.

As Kristina will say, and I have also learned, Substack is not always simple to set up well. There are dozens of small decisions in the first few weeks that quietly decide whether someone sticks around after they subscribe, and most authors either skip them entirely or do them backwards.

Week fourteen or so is usually when people give up on Substack, according to the data, and it’s often because nobody walked them through the order to do things in.

The Substack for Authors Summer Camp: write, sell and keep selling your book

The Summer Camp runs at 9am US ET from 4 - 6 August.

Day one is foundations. Getting your publication set up properly (name, tagline, About page, welcome email, in that order, which matters more than you’d think), figuring out your actual positioning as an author, and bringing across any existing readers without losing them in the move. We also spend time on the self-publish versus traditional publishing question honestly, because plenty of authors in this room are still weighing that up and deserve a straight answer rather than a sales pitch either way.

I want to register

By day two we’re onto growing real readers. This is where Kristina’s Notes strategy comes in, and it alone is worth turning up for. No ad spend, just understanding what actually gets surfaced and why. We also get into turning a backlist into something that pulls new subscribers in rather than just sitting there gathering dust, and what a genuine author collaboration looks like as opposed to the kind where nobody benefits. I’ll cover how to talk about your book without every single post turning into a pitch, because that line is where a lot of author newsletters lose people.

Day three is the one people tend to message us about afterwards. Pricing paid subscriptions without guessing. The launch sequence we actually use. And walking through, in real detail, how authors in the Bookstore have hit number one within days of launching, or taken out three categories at once, without spending anything on ads to get there.

Let me join

There’s a fourth session too, a live Q&A on the 7th of August, plus two weeks inside a private community afterwards where Kristina and I are both around answering questions while you actually build the thing rather than just watching a recording of someone else doing it.

A Special Discount for Bookstore Subscribers We know a lot of people reading this have bought a course before that promised everything and delivered a PDF and not much else. What we can tell you is this is the actual process behind The Substack Bookstore itself, and many of its successful author subscribers. The Substack strategies included have helped us grow past 3,500 subscribers and helped well over 200 authors get their books in front of people who genuinely wanted to read them. Normally the Bootcamp is $249. Because you're part of this community already, because you've been here reading, commenting, buying books from authors you'd never have found otherwise, we want you in the room. Use the code CELEBRATION at checkout and it's $129 . Count me in

If you want in, the details and dates are at substackauthor.com. We start Tuesday 4th of August at 9am ET.

Hope to see you there.

Fleur and Kristina

P.S. If you know an author who might benefit from the Bootcamp, share this article.

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