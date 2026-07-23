The Substack Bookstore

The Substack Bookstore

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Kristina God, MBA's avatar
Kristina God, MBA
Jul 23

Ah I'm so proud of us. We're finally doing it. Not in book form but in course form, Fleur.

Thanks for all 10+ authors who signed up already. You rock. Can't wait to get started and show you what's possible.

I got my book deal thanks to Substack. Love this platform I call home

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Jo Taylor's avatar
Jo Taylor
7d

Thank you, Fleur and Kristina, for all your hard work for indie authors!

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